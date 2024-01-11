ALVARO VICTIMS – Food distribution becomes complicated

General Elack Olivier Andriankaja (right) and Wei Zhang (left), Chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China at the BNGRC, yesterday.

The delivery of food for Alvaro’s victims is not effective. Minor and major technical problems were reported by the National Bureau of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC).

Many regions have not yet had their shares. Victims complain. Those in Haute-Matsiatra have indicated that those responsible have not yet delivered relief and the aid has not reached them. On the one hand, the BNGRC does not want to deny these allegations, given that the delivery of food to these places remains difficult.

Locations are inaccessible due to mainly technical problems. “We are not neglecting other remote communities, but the problem of access to these places remains very difficult because of the deterioration of the roads after the passage of this cyclone. We can cite, for example, the municipalities on the outskirts of Vohipeno and Manakara,” explained the director general of the BNGRC, General Elack Olivier Andriankaja, yesterday. It was during a ceremony to receive donations from the Chinese embassy to strengthen food supplies for the victims of Cyclone Alvaro recently.

Foodstuffs are transported on board a boat or truck traveling at moderate speed. For the moment, the general director of the BNGRC announces that there are only three or four municipalities which have not yet received their shares, but that there is no shortage of food within this national office.

Top priority

Apart from the problems concerning the infrastructures, a technical problem was also mentioned for the food towards Vohipeno.

“An accident occurred to our two trucks transporting food aid to Vohipeno. A delay was recorded, but fortunately these supplies arrived at their destination,” continues this official. Furthermore, he barely mentions a lack of staff, instead highlighting solutions put in place.

The director general insists that the distribution of food for the victims is an absolute priority, without taking into account the region or the remoteness. Although there is no shortage of food donations, help is always welcome. This is also the reason for the presence of the Chinese embassy yesterday with the donations.

Miora Raharisolo