“Alyssa” brings out the vote to question the storm? Those who win the election will be angry: If there is fraud, please file a lawsuit with the “presidential candidate” | Politics | Sanli News Network SETN.COM

#Alyssa #brings #vote #question #storm #win #election #angry #fraud #file #lawsuit #presidential #candidate #Politics #Sanli #News #Network #SETN.COM

Reporter Li Guanzhi/Reporting from Taipei

▲Li Jinyong, chairman of the election committee

The results of the 2024 presidential election are out, but TikTok and other social media have circulated videos to accuse the election of voting. Even the Internet celebrity “Alyssa” who actively expressed her support for Ke Wenzhe jumped out because Ke Wenzhe lost about 1.89 million votes to Lai Qingde. Questioning “voting”, although she later admitted that she was wrong, “the word “voting” is an inappropriate word, and I’m sorry.” However, it has triggered discussions among netizens. Regarding this, the Central Election Commission held a press conference today (15th), stating that if there is fraud in the handling of this election, as rumored by certain people on the Internet that there will be fraud in the election, the presidential candidates will be asked to follow the law. File an election lawsuit; and as long as the court determines that the election agency has illegally manipulated votes, the chairman and deputy chairman of the Central Election Commission will resign to show responsibility!

The Central Election Commission also stated that there are still certain Internet celebrities who continue to spread rumors. It also asked the public to help collect evidence of their malicious rumors, which will be compiled by the Central Election Commission and the local election committee, and then transferred to the prosecutors, police and judicial organs to investigate and investigate in accordance with the law. Finally, Chairman Li Jinyong and Deputy Chairman Chen Chaojian of the Central Election Commission vouch for all election officials who are law-abiding and regardless of party affiliation. There is absolutely no possibility of illegal voting in Taiwan’s democratic elections because the election agencies are run by local governments with different parties. With the cooperation of the government, all the 200,000 to 300,000 election workers are irrespective of party affiliation and are mainly public servants from all over the country. There are also complete voting procedures. For example, there are inspectors responsible for monitoring the voting in the voting offices. And it is composed of representatives from major political parties such as the Kuomintang, Democratic Progressive Party, and People’s Party in accordance with the law.

The Winning Committee will clarify the specific videos as follows:

1. A 49-second video of the voting operations of the No. 146 Polling Office in Pingtung City, Pingtung County uploaded online

illustrate:

1. Before the voting, the 146th polling station took out the bottom plate and displayed the empty ballots for inspection by the public and two inspectors in accordance with the regulations. The ballots were confirmed to be empty, and the bottom seal was displayed and the seal was affixed to the empty ballots. Should someone at the venue A member of the public asked to turn the presidential ticket upside down again to show whether the bottom seal was indeed sealed. The person questioned that the seal was not firmly attached and used both hands to press hard on the seal at the bottom of the ticket because the inner bottom plate was not designed to be fixed and adhered. At the bottom, when people press it, it may cause the internal bottom plate to shift. After the ticket ring is straightened, the bottom plate may get stuck due to friction and stay in the original position without returning to the bottom, causing a “compartment” similar to the inside of the ticket ring. ”, the votes invested are naturally distributed inside.

2. As the number of voters subsequently increased, the looseness of the ballots affected the input of ballots. Therefore, the inspector was asked to use a long ruler to compact the ballots downwards. The bottom plate forming the “compartment” was also pressed back to the bottom, resulting in some ballots being suppressed. below the floor, causing misunderstanding.

3. In addition, during the counting of votes, the ballot paper was placed upside down so that people watching the counting of votes on the spot could clearly see that the ballot papers were taken out from the inside of the paper box and counted.

4. The results are “No. 1 Ke Wenzhe: 104 votes”, “No. 2 Lai Qingde: 250 votes”, “No. 3 Hou Youyi 203 votes”. The actual number of valid votes is 557, which is consistent with the final total number of votes.

2. Excerpt from the online ticket slip “Blue and Green vote dumping? After capturing the package on site, Blue and Green each deducted 100 votes”?

illustrate:

1. The ticket excerpt from the Chacha website is from the Hsinchu City Election Committee, Hsinchu City North District No. 256. The Hsinchu City Election Committee restored the results of the counting of votes on January 13 and pointed out that it was indeed the vote recorders who accidentally made a miscalculation during the totaling. Therefore, presidential candidates No. 2 and No. 3 received an extra 100 votes. However, the people present who were present to monitor the voting reminded them and they immediately corrected it.

2. The Hsinchu City Election Committee pointed out that after the votes are opened, election personnel and supervisors will check and confirm that the total number of votes, the number of votes collected, the number of votes issued, and other data are consistent. After final confirmation, there were no errors in the number of votes for each candidate at the polling station, there were no problems with the counting of votes, and there was absolutely no vote-taking by election officials.

3. According to the voting counting system of the WEC and comparing the number of votes counted at the polling station, “No. 1 Ke Wenzhe: 312 votes”, “No. 2 Lai Qingde: 274 votes”, “No. 3 Hou Youyi: 276 votes”, and the screenshots The revised numbers on the tally match.

3. A video circulated online “I keep calling Ke Wenzhe, but no one who marked the ticket marked the number 1”?

illustrate:

1. According to the content of the video, it is from the polling station in the third district of New Taipei City. The video shows that election personnel are opening ballots for president and vice president, but if you listen to the sound, you can find that the counting of votes is mixed with the sound of another group of ballot counting personnel.

2. Therefore, the “No. 1” heard many times in the online videos, some are “No. 1 Ke Wenzhe” on the presidential ticket, and some are “No. 1 Tsai Ming-tang” on the regional legislative vote. Rumors are that the two are confused and wrong. It’s called voting.

4. A Douyin video circulated at Taoyuan City’s No. 1355 Polling Station (Class 1, Class 2, Huaxun Elementary School, Zhongli District). Before the voting, the chief administrator announced that the number of votes collected was 987, but the actual number of votes issued was 1,081.

illustrate:

1. Regarding the case reported on the Internet that the “number of people receiving tickets” and the “voting results” announced by a certain ticket office in this city are inconsistent, after investigation by this association, it was confirmed that it was the 1355 ticket office in Zhongli District.

2. After understanding what happened with the chief administrator of the office, the office asked staff to count the number of people collecting votes for each election before counting the votes, announce the number of people collecting votes in accordance with regulations, and conduct the counting of votes in accordance with the procedures stipulated in the manual. Due to a staff error, the previously announced number of people receiving votes for the presidential and vice-presidential elections was inconsistent with the results.

3. According to the provisions of the “Ballot Counting Station Staff Manual”, the director of the polling station should announce the number of people collecting votes before starting to count the votes. The counting results should be calculated after all the votes are issued. The voting report form shall prevail.

4. In this case, the 1355 polling station inspected, counted, and counted votes one by one in accordance with regulations, and handled the voting and counting operations in accordance with standard operating procedures. During the counting of votes, the public was open to visit the counting of votes, and supervisors recommended by political parties were present to monitor, and the entire process was open to the public. Transparent, so there is no doubt about the results of the voting.

5. To sum up, in this case, if the number of people receiving votes is inconsistent with the number of ballot results, according to the above regulations, the “voting and counting report form compiled after all the electoral votes are issued” should be used as the standard. From now on, we will continue to strengthen education and training to improve the quality of our election work!

5. The video posted online “This is Taiwan’s election. Calling No. 1 and drawing No. 2… there will be big problems with manual vote verification.”?

illustrate:

1. The voting location for the online video is the 1340th Voting Location “Huweili Activity Center” in East District, Tainan. The Tainan City Election Committee confirmed with the polling station on the evening of January 13 that during the polling process, people did report that presidential candidates No. 1 and 3 had extra votes, but this has been corrected later. In the end, the scrutineers will recalculate and verify whether the votes were calculated incorrectly. After the final verification, the recorded votes are correct.

2. In the video, you can indeed see the scene where the ticket teller calls number one and draws number two, but there are two editing marks in the middle, which is not a smooth continuous scene.

6. There is a rumor on the Internet that “Those who intend to inject votes are here again! Is the ballot box a paper ballot box, and the bottom can still be easily disassembled”?

Note: In order to facilitate storage and transportation, cardboard boxes have been used since 2014. Before voting, each polling station will publicly inspect the ballot box and let people on site check it. After confirming that there is no problem, the bottom of the ballot box will be sealed with a seal. After the voting ends, people present can supervise the counting of votes and check whether the ballot boxes are empty. Therefore, the rumor that “using cardboard boxes to fill in votes and make votes” is unreasonable.

7. It is reported on the Internet that the teller at the 418th Polling Station in Changhua County chanted No. 3 for 1 vote, but the teller recorded it as No. 2?

illustrate:

1. The video seems to have been edited.

2. The staff of the voting office shall follow the procedures for checking, counting, counting and tallying votes.

3. After all the votes have been counted, the number of votes for each candidate or political party will be recalculated in conjunction with the inspector. If the number of votes recorded on the tally paper is correct, the number will be filled in the vote counting report form after verification.