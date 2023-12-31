#Alzheimer #Café #Peel #Maas

The Alzheimer Café Peel en Maas is every third Tuesday of the month from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM in Community House ‘t Erf in Egchel at Kapelaan Nausstraat 5. Entrance from 7:00 PM. Entrance is free. Registration is not necessary and coffee and tea are free.

Every month there is a different theme that is discussed and there is interaction with the visitors. The visitors are often fellow sufferers and can share their stories with each other.

Alzheimer Café Department Peel en Maas is a local organization of Alzheimer Netherlands. The meetings have inspiring, informative and sometimes confrontational themes. You can count on expert speakers, fascinating discussions and contact with fellow sufferers. Everyone with any form of dementia is welcome. The same applies to every informal caregiver, involved neighbor, friend or family member. For activities in the area click here.

About Alzheimer Netherlands

In the Netherlands, 290,000 people have dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form. It is the mission of Alzheimer Netherlands to prevent or cure dementia. And until then, Alzheimer Nederland is committed to improving the quality of life of people with dementia and their environment.

Alzheimer Café Peel en Maas has been around for 15 years. This will be celebrated on January 16 (registration period is closed).