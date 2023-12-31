Alzheimer Café Peel en Maas

#Alzheimer #Café #Peel #Maas

The Alzheimer Café Peel en Maas is every third Tuesday of the month from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM in Community House ‘t Erf in Egchel at Kapelaan Nausstraat 5. Entrance from 7:00 PM. Entrance is free. Registration is not necessary and coffee and tea are free.

Every month there is a different theme that is discussed and there is interaction with the visitors. The visitors are often fellow sufferers and can share their stories with each other.

Alzheimer Café Department Peel en Maas is a local organization of Alzheimer Netherlands. The meetings have inspiring, informative and sometimes confrontational themes. You can count on expert speakers, fascinating discussions and contact with fellow sufferers. Everyone with any form of dementia is welcome. The same applies to every informal caregiver, involved neighbor, friend or family member. For activities in the area click here.

About Alzheimer Netherlands

In the Netherlands, 290,000 people have dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form. It is the mission of Alzheimer Netherlands to prevent or cure dementia. And until then, Alzheimer Nederland is committed to improving the quality of life of people with dementia and their environment.

Alzheimer Café Peel en Maas has been around for 15 years. This will be celebrated on January 16 (registration period is closed).

Also Read:  'In 2016, I found out that I had been a palliative patient since 2012'

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Queen Margrethe breaks with Danish tradition by abdicating
Queen Margrethe breaks with Danish tradition by abdicating
Posted on
Mathieu van der Poel: Veloprofi bespucks fans outside
Mathieu van der Poel: Veloprofi bespucks fans outside
Posted on
Alzheimer Café Peel en Maas
Alzheimer Café Peel en Maas
Posted on
More than 600 pieces of fireworks found in a vehicle in Antwerp
More than 600 pieces of fireworks found in a vehicle in Antwerp
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News