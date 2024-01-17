Alzheimer Café Roermond – Going out with dementia

Roermond – January 17, 2024 – What do people with dementia need most? Do they want to continue doing what they were doing or is something new possible within an environment that is safe for them? Can an app or new technology prevent impending loneliness? On Monday February 5 the Alzheimer Café Roermond receives Pascale Heins, PhD candidate at the Alzheimer Center of Maastricht University. She conducted research into Participate if you have dementia.

It is important for your health to remain socially active, even outside the home. Go for a walk together, visit somewhere or go to the supermarket. This is not always self-evident for people with dementia.

Within the study ‘Out and about with dementia’, Pascale Heins talked to people with dementia living at home and their informal caregivers. What are they doing outside? What are they up against? Could an app possibly offer a solution for this? Is it important to change as little as possible when you are diagnosed with dementia, or does a lot change? And what does that mean for the informal caregiver?

Pascale shares her experiences with visitors to the Alzheimer Café and gives practical tips for staying socially active with dementia.

Practical information

when – Monday February 5, 2024, from 7:30 PM to 9:00 PM (hall open at 7:00 PM)

Where – de Graasj, Knevelsgraafstraat 21 in Roermond (there is plenty of free parking and the (bus) station is nearby

participation – Admission is free, free donations welcome

to register – Pre-registration is not necessary

more information – send an email to [email protected] or call 0475-327432 (Kees Spapens and Mary de Leeuw)

