Alzheimer’s can be transmitted by banned injections

Alzheimer’s can be transmitted from person to person, but not in the way you think: an injection procedure awakened the disease in participants

29 jan 2024 – 19h49

(updated on 1/30/2024 at 10:16 am)

The cause of Alzheimer’s is still the subject of much discussion — and much research. The most recent of them (published in Nature Medicine) indicated evidence that the disease could be transmitted from one person to another through an injection procedure, currently prohibited.

Photo: Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels/Canaltech

The information is based on what happened between 1959 and 1985, when around 200 children were subjected to this procedure, the aim of which was to “treat” short stature. In the future, these participants developed a degenerative disease called Creutzfeldt-Jakob, caused by a protein called a prion. New evidence suggests that this method may also have led to Alzheimer’s.

During the procedure, children received growth hormone by injection. However, these hormones came from corpses. The practice was banned and replaced by synthetic versions of the substance.

Prions cause healthy proteins to fold in abnormal and harmful ways, as they clump together and form long fibers that eventually turn into plaques.

In the new research, the authors realized that these children also had an accumulation of beta-amyloid in the brain. Naturally, beta-amyloid is present in everyone’s brain, but in people with Alzheimer’s, it accumulates in abnormal amounts and forms plaques (similar to the case of prions).

The problem is that, until then, because participants in the controversial study died relatively young, it was unclear whether they developed symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. This time, scientists analyzed samples from eight of these patients: five of them showed signs of early-onset dementia.

Can Alzheimer’s be transmitted from person to person?

Does this mean that Alzheimer’s can be transmitted from person to person? That is: does living with someone who has the disease cause you to develop it over time? Absolutely not!

Genetic factors can increase the risk of Alzheimer’s, but there is no transmission like a virus (Image: DC_Studio/Envato)

Foto: Canaltech

“This is not transmissible in the sense of a viral or bacterial infection. You cannot get Alzheimer’s disease by living with someone with Alzheimer’s, being a caregiver or healthcare professional,” explains one of the authors, John Collinge, from University College London.

On the other hand, there are genetic factors that increase the risk of Alzheimer’s, such as a variant in the TCPN1 gene.

The new study brings forward the theory that Alzheimer’s may be prion-like, with degenerated proteins that lead to a chain reaction throughout the brain. But it is still necessary to investigate this subject in depth through more studies to understand the extent of the disease.

Fonte: Nature Medicine, Live Science

