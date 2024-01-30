Alzheimer’s is transmitted to 5 people in hormone study

#Alzheimers #transmitted #people #hormone #study

01/30/2024 11:47, updated 01/30/2024 11:47

A study with human growth hormones, carried out between 1959 and 1985, may have resulted in the transmission of Alzheimer’s to at least five people. The discovery was announced this Monday (29/1) by researchers from University College London, in the United Kingdom, in the journal Nature Medicine.

The experiment in question involved 1,848 short children who were injected with a growth hormone extracted from the brains of cadavers, often for years.

It was stopped in 1985, when around 200 volunteers undergoing the procedure were diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a deadly degenerative brain condition – caused by the prion protein transmitted by the injections –, similar to mad cow disease.

Now, researchers at University College London have discovered that these injections may have caused other problems, such as the transmission of Alzheimer’s between people.

When examining a small group of eight study participants, they observed that five developed symptoms of dementia when they were between 38 and 55 years of age. Among the other three, one had mild cognitive impairment, another had cognitive symptoms and the third was asymptomatic.

{{#values}}{{#ap}}{{/ap}}{{^ap}}{{/ap}}{{/values}}

The researchers consider that early-onset dementia among this group could not be explained by other factors, such as childhood intellectual disability, cranial radiation therapy or underlying medical conditions, which further increased suspicions that the health problem was related to the technique used. .

Evidence suggested that growth hormone injections derived from the pituitary gland — a pea-sized gland located at the base of the brain — had been contaminated with the protein beta-amyloid, believed to be the causative agent of Alzheimer’s.

In a previous study in 2015, researchers detected a deposit of suspicious beta-amyloid plaques in the brains of six people who died from Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease after receiving growth hormones. Three years later, researchers also found beta-amyloid in batches of the hormone stored for decades in the laboratory. Tests on rats showed that they caused dementia in the animals.

The authors of the work published in the journal Neture believe that the discovery could boost research into diagnosis and therapies to combat all forms of dementia.

1/11Alzheimer’s is a degenerative disease caused by the death of brain cells and which can appear decades before the first symptoms appear ▲As it is a disease that tends to worsen over the years, early diagnosis is essential to delay its progression. Therefore, when presenting any symptoms of the disease, it is essential to consult a specialist ▲Although symptoms are more common in people over the age of 70, it is not uncommon for them to appear in young people around 30. In fact, when this “premature” manifestation occurs happens, the condition is now called early Alzheimer’s ▲In the initial phase, a person with Alzheimer’s tends to have changes in memory and starts to forget simple things, such as: where they kept the keys, what they ate for breakfast, what someone’s name or even the season of the year ▲Disorientation, difficulty remembering the address where you live or the route home, difficulties in making simple decisions, such as planning what you are going to do or eat, for example, are also signs of the disease’s manifestation ▲In addition, loss of desire to perform routine tasks, changes in behavior (making the person more nervous or aggressive), and repetitions are some of the most common symptoms ▲According to research carried out by the Alzheimer’s Drugs Discovery Foundation (ADDF), the presence of damaged proteins (Amyloid and Tau), vascular diseases, neuroinflammation, neural and genetic energy failure (APOE) may be related to the onset of the disease ▲Alzheimer’s treatment involves the use of medications to reduce the symptoms of the disease, in addition to physical therapy and cognitive stimulation may be necessary. The disease has no cure and care must be taken until the end of life ▲1234567891011Transmission of Alzheimer’s

The researchers clarify that the situation described is extremely rare, as it requires direct contact with cerebral fluid. They warn, however, that instruments used in neurosurgery must be decontaminated to avoid the transfer of beta-amyloid and tau proteins between patients.

Follow the Health editor on Instagram and stay up to date with everything on the subject!

Have you read all the Health notes and reports today? Click here.