Amarista put the Tigres in the Round Robin

The Tigres de Aragua defeated the Águilas del Zulia 9-3 in the second game of the wild card series played in Maracay and took the last place in the Round Robin.

Aragua went ahead with two in the first, a double by Alexi Amarista and singles by José Martinez, Yermin Mercedes and Leobaldo Cabrera, made the first two for the Bengalis.

In the third came Tigres’ third, with a sacrifice fly by Leobaldo Cabrera that brought Alexi Amarista to the plate.

From the mound Guillermo Moscoso silenced the Zulian bats, without allowing greater freedom in five innings.

The relief did not support Moscoso and it got complicated in the sixth inning. Yasel Santana walked the three players he faced. Leonel Campos relieved him, but he continued with the lack of control and gave a couple of walks that brought Zulia’s first two.

The tying one came with a sacrifice line by Rougned Odor that was taken by center fielder Carlos Tocci.

It didn’t take long for the Tigers to regain the lead. In the bottom of the sixth Alexi Amarista hit a double with the bases loaded that drove in three and made the game 6-3.

The seventh inning would also be productive for the Tigers. Leobaldo Cabrera opened with a double, Carlos Tocci touched the ball looking to advance his teammate, but a deflected shot by pitcher Carlos Quevedo allowed Cabrera to score and Quevedo moved into second.

Yonathan Mendoza reached first on a walk and Keiber Rodríguez hit a double to left field that brought Quevedo and Mendoza to the plate.

After the disaster of the sixth inning, the Tigres bullpen righted itself in the last third of the game, Bruce Rondón took the victory by retiring the last out of that complicated sixth inning.

Anderson Severino pitched the seventh and eighth, allowing only one hit, and Jorge Cavaneiro retired the ninth.

The loss went to Danny Rondón who worked for one inning, allowing one run.

With this victory, the Tigres win the wild card series and join Cardenales de Lara, Leones del Caracas, Bravos de Margarita and Tiburones de La Guaira, as the five that will battle starting in January for the championship.