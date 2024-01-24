Amazing Discovery, New Sauropod Dinosaur Revealed in Argentine Land

#Amazing #Discovery #Sauropod #Dinosaur #Revealed #Argentine #Land

The newest sauropod dinosaur discovered in Argentina, Sidersaura marae presented an impressive size, reaching 20 meters in length and an estimated mass of around 15 tonnes, complete with a very long tail. The existence of this fossil makes a significant contribution to the narrative of the evolution of sauropod dinosaurs.

In the context of the dinosaur family, Sidersaura marae belongs to the Rebbachisauridae family, a large family spread across South America, Africa, North America, Europe and Asia. The uniqueness of this dinosaur lies in its distinctive teeth, with some species having a tooth structure that resembles that of hadrosaur and ceratopsian dinosaurs. This adds a new dimension to our understanding of variation and adaptation within sauropod groups.

“Rebbachisaurids were very important dinosaurs in the Cretaceous ecosystem and disappeared in the middle of this period in the extinction event that occurred 90 million years ago,” said Dr. Lucas Nicolás Lerzo , paleontologist at Fundación Azara – Universidad Maimónides and CONICET, and co-workers.

“Sidersaura marae is one of the last rebbachisaurids, but at the same time it belongs to an ancient lineage in evolutionary terms.” “This shows us that at the end of the era, some early rebbachisaurids still survived, and they were the largest group, considering that they could reach almost 20 m in length.”