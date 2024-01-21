Amazing Giant Ice Reserve Found on Planet Mars

#Amazing #Giant #Ice #Reserve #Planet #Mars

Recent discoveries by the European Space Agency (ESA) in Planet Mars make a scene. ESA’s Mars Express spacecraft discovered reserves es The giant on the Red Planet which, if melted, could cover the entire planet to a depth of between 1.5 and 2.7 meters.

Its location is in the Medeusae Fossae area on the Martian equator, which was first discovered in 2007. The latest discovery provides a new sign that there may be life on Mars.

Quoted detikINET from Space.com, this is not the first time there has been evidence of ice on the planet Mars. But this discovery is the biggest. The reserves are underground and very thick, up to 3.7 kilometers.

This finding is considered to be very helpful in providing water for future astronauts who will land there. However, the difficulty is that its deep location will make it difficult to access it.

In 2007, scientists realized that there was something buried at the Martian equator, but what type it was not yet known. Possibly volcanic dust or ash, possibly water. But what is certain is that its size is very large.

If it is dust, then over time it will collapse. “Because of its depth, if this area were dust, it would collapse under its own weight,” said Andrea Chicchetti, a physicist at the National Institute for Astrophysics.

So it was concluded that the material was not dust, but something more dense. Study. The latest conclusion is that what is there is an extraordinary amount of ice reserves. However, technically, the reserve cannot be accessed even if humans or technology go there.

“Unfortunately, these ice deposits are covered by hundreds of meters of dust, making them inaccessible for at least a few decades. But any ice on Mars will provide a better picture of where water on Mars once flowed and where it can now be found,” said Colin Wilson, Project Scientist at ESA.

