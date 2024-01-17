Amazing video: the American tank attacked the Russian tracked vehicle from close range, tearing it to pieces

#Amazing #video #American #tank #attacked #Russian #tracked #vehicle #close #range #tearing #pieces

The footage was taken in the vicinity of Stepove, where the 47th defending their positions filmed an M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle donated by the United States of America rolling onto the battlefield and causing serious damage to two nearby Russian BMP combat vehicles with its 25-millimeter Bushmaster machine gun.

At the same time, it seems distinctly from the video that the Russian infantry fighting vehicles were already abandoned. Based on this, the task of the Bradley could not have been a direct confrontation, but rather the destruction of combat vehicles damaged during the previous Russian attack.

The settlement of Stepove is located northwest of Avgyiivka, where Russian forces have been making a major effort for months to encircle the suburb at the “gateway” of Donetsk city. So far, the offensive has yielded modest results, but at the same time it has caused significant losses to the Russians – hundreds of combat vehicles.

Cover image source: /Portfolio

Also Read:  'Unidentified object' flies into Polish airspace as Russia attacks Ukraine

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

DN Direkt – Dietary supplements recalled – too high levels of plant toxins
DN Direkt – Dietary supplements recalled – too high levels of plant toxins
Posted on
Why did Romania neglect its farmers in favor of Ukraine? – News on sources
Why did Romania neglect its farmers in favor of Ukraine? – News on sources
Posted on
Cobreloa wants to hit hard and announces his eleventh reinforcement
Cobreloa wants to hit hard and announces his eleventh reinforcement
Posted on
Ultrasound experiment addresses big problem in brain medicine
Ultrasound experiment addresses big problem in brain medicine
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News