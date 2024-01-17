Amazing video: the American tank attacked the Russian tracked vehicle from close range, tearing it to pieces

#Amazing #video #American #tank #attacked #Russian #tracked #vehicle #close #range #tearing #pieces

The footage was taken in the vicinity of Stepove, where the 47th defending their positions filmed an M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle donated by the United States of America rolling onto the battlefield and causing serious damage to two nearby Russian BMP combat vehicles with its 25-millimeter Bushmaster machine gun.

At the same time, it seems distinctly from the video that the Russian infantry fighting vehicles were already abandoned. Based on this, the task of the Bradley could not have been a direct confrontation, but rather the destruction of combat vehicles damaged during the previous Russian attack.

The settlement of Stepove is located northwest of Avgyiivka, where Russian forces have been making a major effort for months to encircle the suburb at the “gateway” of Donetsk city. So far, the offensive has yielded modest results, but at the same time it has caused significant losses to the Russians – hundreds of combat vehicles.

Cover image source: /Portfolio