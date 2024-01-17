Amazon ACQUIRED participation in MLB 2024

#Amazon #ACQUIRED #participation #MLB

The 2024 season of Major League Baseball is close to raising the curtain and several aspects around it are being improved. In a tournament with the impact that the MLBtelevision broadcasts are as important as the players on the field.

In the previous campaign, several teams had income problems from broadcasting their games, since the television station canceled their contracts. All this, because he declared bankruptcy and therefore could not take charge of airing the different commitments.

According to journalist Joe Pomplianothe company Amazon acquired a part of the shares of Diamond Sports Group, who were the ones who put out the transmissions. Thanks to this investment, the teams of the MLB They will be able to see a great income again through this medium.

Amazon Prime Video will stream MLB games

With the large investment of the global parcel delivery company and other services, the broadcasts of the games MLB for several teams they are safe for this 2024 by the platform Amazon Prime Video. The regional sports network, which endangered the rights of local media, will now be able to return to work as we are accustomed to.

It should be noted that the declaration of bankruptcy Diamond Sports Groupowners of Bally Sports (Where the games were seen) made several teams make adjustments regarding their finances. The company canceled its contracts in the 2023 season with San Diego Padres y Arizona DiamondbacksHowever, the MLB stepped forward and took charge of his broadcasts.

With this agreement between the sports network and Amazon In the United States, it is most likely that the organizations that had contracts will be able to re-enter the market. The income received by the teams MLB Due to their television broadcasts they have an important weight in their economy. So it is not crazy to think that thanks to this we will see the teams involved with more movements when it comes to signing players.