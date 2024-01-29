Amazon gives up on million-dollar deal to buy owner of Roomba vacuum cleaners – Executive Digest

#Amazon #milliondollar #deal #buy #owner #Roomba #vacuum #cleaners #Executive #Digest

Amazon withdrew its intention to purchase iRobot, maker of Roomba smart vacuum cleaners, in a million-dollar deal worth 1.4 billion dollars (approximately 1.3 billion euros), after coming into conflict with European Union regulators who threatened block the deal.

The end of the deal is a sign of the intense pressure Amazon faces to prove that its actions do not harm competition.

In line with European competition, Amazon decided not to offer solutions to concerns flagged by regulators. The commission had already warned that Amazon could give less relevance to other vacuum cleaners on its e-commerce platform, favoring iRobot vacuum cleaners, if the acquisition was successful.

The companies have signed a termination agreement that resolves all outstanding issues in the transaction, including Amazon’s payment to iRobot of the previously agreed upon termination fee.

“Amazon and iRobot were excited to see what our teams could build together, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who worked tirelessly to try to make this collaboration a reality. This outcome will deny consumers faster innovation and more competitive prices,” said David Zapolsky, Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Amazon.

In turn, Colin Angle, founder of iRobot, says that “the termination of the agreement with Amazon is disappointing”, and that they will continue to focus on the future and the development of their products.

With this decision, Amazon also distances itself from a bad moment that iRobot is going through, with the resignation of its CEO, Colin Angle, at a time when the company begins a restructuring process that will involve the elimination of 350 jobs, almost a third of the total staff.