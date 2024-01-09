Amazon has started shutting down its Alexa Guard surveillance system – Image and sound – News

#Amazon #started #shutting #Alexa #Guard #surveillance #system #Image #sound #News

Amazon has started shutting down Alexa Guard. That function within the Alexa ecosystem made it possible to enable certain security systems. Amazon said last year that it would stop the free service and offer paid Emergency Assist as an alternative.

Amazon sent emails to users who had Alexa Guard enabled, including several tweakers. The company announced last year that it would discontinue Alexa Guard. That would happen on January 8.

Users who want to continue using the service must switch to Emergency Assist. This costs $5.99 per month, but is currently only available in the United States, while Alexa Guard also worked in the Netherlands.

Alexa Guard was a functionality within the Alexa ecosystem. Users with Echo speakers and Ring cameras and alarm systems could set up an ‘away from home mode’ through Guard, where the devices went into a listening mode to catch intruders. It was also possible to link smart home applications to Guard, so that lights would turn on in such a case. These features will be available in the future in Emergency Assist, which also has an option to contact authorities.