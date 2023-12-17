Amazon offers a 38% discount on the very popular Fire TV Stick

#Amazon #offers #discount #popular #Fire #Stick

17/12/2023

Take your favorite streaming platforms wherever you go and turn all your screens into a connected TV, using the Amazon Fire TV Stick. Thanks to this multimedia HDMI key, you can quickly access hundreds of applications and watch your programs in Full HD.

Available at -38% on Amazon, the Fire TV Stick was designed by the e-commerce giant. Accompanied by an Alexa voice remote control, this multimedia key can be connected via HDMI to any screen with a port of this type. Once powered using the mains adapter provided, the Fire TV Stick can be connected to your wireless networks, thanks to its Wi-Fi 5 connectivity. You will thus have access to a real interface worthy of the best smart TVs, which will allow you including enjoying your favorite video and audio streaming platforms. Certified for humans, the Fire TV Stick is easy to use. Compact, this multimedia key can easily slip into your bag, to follow you during your business trips or vacations. Deliverable to your home before Christmas free of charge, the Fire TV Stick is available for 27.99 euros instead of 44.99 euros on Amazon.

Amazon drops the cost of its Fire TV Stick to less than 28 euros

The Fire TV Stick available on sale on Amazon is a latest generation streaming device. Thanks to the supplied remote control, you will be able to search for content by voice or quickly access Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Music. To control your home automation devices, work or have fun, you will be free to download a multitude of Alexa Skills, regularly updated with new features. Featuring HDR technology, which delivers detailed and contrasty images, the Fire TV Stick also supports Dolby Atmos sound technology. Featuring the Climate Pledge Friendly label, this Amazon streaming key was made in part with recycled plastics. Its packaging was made using wood fibers from responsible forests or recycling channels.

