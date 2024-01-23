Amazon receives a French fine for violating employee privacy – IT Pro – News

#Amazon #receives #French #fine #violating #employee #privacy #Pro #News

So a fine of 32M because there is a chance that an employee will have to justify himself.
With all due respect, in most warehouse environments every scan is logged to track the status of the items. It is also recorded which scanner has done the scans in order to keep track of statistics about the scanner and, for example, to be able to trace poor decoding of barcodes to a scanner.
If a scanner is unexpectedly offline for more than 10 minutes, this may also indicate theft. These things can sometimes be relatively expensive.
And yes, each one either has their personal scanner or a scanner is assigned to a person. This way they know who may have stolen scanners or if items disappear after that person has provided the last scans, who it was.
But rest assured that Amazon doesn’t have time to do this continuously for every shipment; They only do this when complaints are received. And then you do indeed have to keep this information for longer.

I would understand the fuss if people were actually addressed excessively, but not “because it is possible”.

Also Read:  Overbidding has become 'normal' again in the very tight housing market | Economy

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Six members of Los Choneros are arrested for a millionaire ‘vaccine’ to the tuna company
Six members of Los Choneros are arrested for a millionaire ‘vaccine’ to the tuna company
Posted on
Summary of Day 109 of Hamas-Israel: Houthi Bombardment by US | Netanyahu Attacked, Israel Soon Destroyed – Tribunnews
Summary of Day 109 of Hamas-Israel: Houthi Bombardment by US | Netanyahu Attacked, Israel Soon Destroyed – Tribunnews
Posted on
Researchers find mega file containing 26 billion stolen online data | Tech
Researchers find mega file containing 26 billion stolen online data | Tech
Posted on
New images from the Webb space telescope reach US stamps
New images from the Webb space telescope reach US stamps
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News