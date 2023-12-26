Amazon, this service is included for all customers but few know it: up to 5GB, practical and safe

#Amazon #service #included #customers #5GB #practical #safe

Running out of space for your favorite photos on your phone? Can’t decide what to delete? With Amazon, you can store 5GB of it for free.

In the early days of mobile telephony, we had very few options on our cell phone, at most we could fill the phone book with the names of our family, friends and acquaintances. In just a few years, these useful tools have transformed to such an extent that our world it is contained in a small pocket-sized device.

In addition to the address books, the emails with their attachments, the diary with work and leisure appointments and many other useful applications that we use every day. What about the possibility of shooting photos and record videoswhich have reached, in certain devices, levels of perfection almost at a professional level, the memories of travels and moments of celebration with the people we love, images of people who are perhaps no longer here, which remain with us imprinted in digital memory.

One precious treasure chest, which preserves our memories and we can open them when we need them to relive again, the most important moments that we carry in our hearts and making us still feel in our soul, those sensations that we perceived when we experienced them.

Amazon’s precious service that acts as a photographic archive

But at a certain point the treasure chest becomes so full that the cell phone begins to show signs of malfunction, until, at the fateful moment of taking a photo, yet another, it gives us the fatal warning: out of memory. There are certainly internal memory cards, which will soon fill up themselves, or else external memories quite large, but they don’t allow us the space immediate uselike having them on our phone.

Furthermore, with the family archive, you will be able to invite up to five family members, who will in turn be able to have their own unlimited storage space and share photos and videos together. So, is everyone ready to fill the treasure chest of future memories?