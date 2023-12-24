Ambassador Asset Management | Business Class

Sunday December 24, 2023

Erik Nugteren goes through the international stock markets with Harry. What do he think are the opportunities for 2024 and they discuss the new magazine with the many interesting value cases. Nugteren is a partner and general manager of Ambassador Vermogensbeheer. Ambassador is a value investor with approximately 500 million euros in invested assets. While more than 90% of the market (mainly banks) compiles portfolios with investment funds and trackers (top down approach), Ambassador mainly invests in individual titles based on its own research and according to the value methodology (bottom up approach).

On the website you will find the latest news from Ambassador Vermogensbeheer and you can request the magazine Pure & Personal. If you request the magazine, you will be kept informed monthly of changes in the various mandates (Value, Dividend and Listed Real Estate). Interested investors are welcome to make an appointment at the office in Blaricum. Of course, Ambassador Vermogensbeheer is also happy to visit interested investors to provide further explanation.

Ambassador Vermogensbeheer has had the highest score (5 stars) from independent comparison sites for years because of its transparency about returns, costs and its investment policy.

More information can be found at ambassadorbalansbeheer.nl

