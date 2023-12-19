AMBATONDRAZAKA – Commercialized “Lycoper” ketchup

Lycoper, the brand of ketchup produced in Ambatondrazaka

Functional, the tomato processing factory is not idle. It produces three thousand bottles of ketchup per day.

With a capacity of three thousand bottles of ketchup per day, or one and a half tonnes of finished products, the tomato processing factory, inaugurated last September in Ambatondrazaka, is not idle! Proof of this is given by economic operators and consumers who can now afford purely local products.

Functional and able to generate added value, the particular industrial incubator is now operating at full capacity. “Lycoper”, the brand of ketchup transformed and bottled by this factory is in fact already sold on the market at an unbeatable price, at 3,000 ariary per bottle if we rely on the information collected from wholesalers and retailers in the city. According to the factory managers, Hasina Rasolofoharintseheno, an economic operator who manages the nursery producing the “Lycoper” brand of ketchup, stocks are already starting to build up, barely a few months after its start-up.

This is the reason why operators and traders are focusing more on selling their production and finding outlets for them. “As you can see, Lycoper company products are already distilled, and in large numbers on the markets. We also offer a multitude of products, but it was the ketchups from our industrial unit that were initially marketed, as part of the pilot project. And it was a success because the products created in our Ambalabako factory are already sold in the markets of large cities in the country, like Antananarivo,” he confides. An achievement which benefits economic operators but also the population, with products which have passed all series of quality tests, but which are sold at very affordable prices, in comparison with imported products of the same category.

Opportunity

This is one of the aims of the industrial incubator project of the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Consumption (MICC) which, through the One District One Factory project, creates added value to local products but also allows operators at the base to find a market on which to sell their items. It is not only rice that serves as a local product for this locality of Alaotra Mangoro, tomatoes are also foodstuffs that are produced in quantity. For the moment, yields remain stable, although with a slight drop in production as is the case at this time of year. However, the locality can produce up to 20 tonnes per day at harvest time when this reaches its peak. This is therefore another economic opportunity that MICC officials have been able to highlight, with the industrial nursery project which continues its merry way at a steady pace.

Itamara Randriamamonjy