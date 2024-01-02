AMBER Alert | A one-year-old baby wanted in Montreal

#AMBER #Alert #oneyearold #baby #wanted #Montreal

The Montreal City Police Service (SPVM) is asking for the public’s help to find one-year-old Zeynab Cherrabi El Alaoui, who went missing in Lachine, Montreal, on Tuesday.

Published at 1:39 p.m. Updated at 2:15 p.m.

According to the little information released, the baby is wearing a pale pink onesie with a pink and white unicorn on the onesie.

The child, who has been missing since 9:25 a.m. this morning, was then with his grandparents, who have legal custody of him, on rue Louis-Basile-Pigeon, in the Lachine sector.

Upon entering the child’s room, the grandmother noticed that she was no longer there and that the window was open. The child’s parents were quickly suspected of being behind the kidnapping.

The SPVM managed to locate the baby’s father in Laval and is still with him.

The search therefore turned to the baby’s mother, Miryanna Monterrosa-Laberte, 18, who is still missing. The latter would have a scar on her left upper lip and forehead.

Miryanna Monterrosa-Laberte

She is 160 cm tall and weighs 54 kilos.

The SPVM indicates that it has launched an investigation in connection with the event. Anyone who sees them can contact 9-1-1 directly.