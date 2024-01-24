“Ambition, financial management and training”. Hugo Vieira’s goals for managing Gil Vicente

#Ambition #financial #management #training #Hugo #Vieiras #goals #managing #Gil #Vicente

The election of the next president of Gil Vicente is scheduled for February 1st. Hugo Vieira and Avelino Dias da Silva are the candidates

This Thursday (11am), Hugo Vieira formally presents his candidacy for the presidency of Gil Vicente, with Avelino Dias da Silva, brother of the current president, as his opponent in the race for leadership of the Barcelos emblem.

At Restaurante Turismo, in Barcelos, the 35-year-old player will present the general outline of his candidacy, based on three pillars: ambition, financial management and training.

«Gil Vicente’s desire to fight for top places is transversal to all Gilists. Europe is within reach. Financial sustainability is a commitment to ensure that the club evolves in the long term. Invest in the future through the development of young talents. The objective of building a training center is an essential part of our strategy», reads the document sent by Hugo Vieira.

Hugo Vieira’s opponent in the race for the Gilista leadership is Avelino Dias da Silva, who will count on his brother, the current president, as the list’s representative. Francisco Dias da Silva abdicated the presidency of the Barcelos emblem for personal reasons.

Hugo Vieira is a candidate for president of Gil Vicente. Elections are on February 1st

Hugo Vieira’s list is supported by another historic player from Gil Vicente. Carlitos has 14 seasons with the Barcelos team and is number two on the list.