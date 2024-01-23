Ambivalence of French employees towards AI at work: measured enthusiasm and clandestine use

#Ambivalence #French #employees #work #measured #enthusiasm #clandestine

The behavior of employees towards AI in the professional context is intriguing: although 55% of employees who have used AI have done so without informing their superiors, it is surprising to note that 63% of them do not wish to not receive training in AI.

In the current context where artificial intelligence and, more specifically, ChatGPT have definitively brought AI into the collective imagination, the question of what perception they have of it and how they see its interference in professional processes will determine the level resistance to this development. According to studies in social and behavioral sciences, resistance, or rejection for some, of “smart products” (sic) are strongly conditioned by a certain number of factors: perceived uselessness, perceived price, intrusiveness , perceived novelty and personal efficacy.

A recent study carried out by Ifop for Learnthings.fr sheds mixed light on the French’s perception of this technology. Carried out from December 21, 2023 to January 3, 2024 by self-administered questionnaire, with a sample of

1,911 people (including 952 employees), the study is representative of the French population. Surprisingly, the results reveal notable ambivalence. On the one hand, 35% of French people believe that AI could one day dominate humanity, reflecting a certain apprehension. Furthermore, 51% of respondents express concern about AI, while 35% are indifferent and only 14% say they are truly enthusiastic.

Ambivalent behavior of employees towards AI

An intriguing aspect of this study is the ambivalent behavior of employees towards AI in the professional context. Although around 22% say they have already used AI tools at work, 55% of employees who have used AI have done so without informing their superiors. Cautious trial attempts or adoption, the study does not give the motivations of these users in the long term. However, it is surprising to note that 63% of them do not want to receive training in AI.

This reluctance could be explained by the 68% who anticipate negative impacts on their business, particularly in terms of employment. The study data highlights some apprehension about the future of work. Four out of ten employees believe that AI could eventually fulfill the majority of their professional tasks, and 27% even think that this change could occur in the next ten years. This perspective raises fundamental questions about the transformation of professions and the need to adapt skills to the pace of technological advances.

But here again, French employees are not near a contradiction, because using AI is “getting your hands dirty”, a way of training through practice in the mysteries of questioning and exchanges with cognitive algorithms. To date, only 10% of employees have been trained in AI, and 27% express the wish to be, while 63% do not wish to be trained in AI from a professional perspective.