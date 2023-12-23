AMBOASARY SOUTH – Deux tribus s’affrontent regularly

This ambulance evacuated three out of six injured people from Ebelo to Amboasary Atsimo

Residents of two neighboring villages collided in the Amboasary Atsimo district. One dead and six injured were counted by the national gendarmerie.

A perpetual conflict between two tribes, in the district of Amboasary Atsimo. This time or Thursday, their successive clashes resulted in one death and six injured.

The first clan lives in Esogno, in the commune of Imanombo, in the district of Ambovombe. He always picks quarrels with his neighbor who lives in Andriamanarina-Bevalay, Ebelo commune, in the Amboasary Atsimo district. One steals the cattle and goats of the other and vice versa. The enlarged Joint Design Body, that is to say Androy and Anôsy, reconciled them in February.

Some have always harbored resentment. Around thirty men equipped with axes, assegais and hunting rifles from Esogno joined Ebelo the day before yesterday, the day of the local market. They wanted to arrest someone from Andriamanarina. However, they did not notify either the mayor or the brigade commander of Ebelo.

They sent four of them to complete the mission. The others waited a little further away. Their emissaries ran through the crowd firing shots. Having learned of their project, Bevalay’s men immediately rushed towards their adversaries who were lying in wait north of the market. Unfortunately, they were sprayed with bullets. Four of them were hit.

Evacuated

One of the injured, 21 years old, was hit by a projectile in both thighs. The second, 27 years old, was shot in his navel, the third, 18 years old, in his foot and the last, also 18 years old, in his right side.

The gendarmes and the authorities intervened to restore calm. The warlike troops of Esogno were preparing to attack again the wounded who were admitted to the Level II Basic Health Center in Ebelo. The police were informed in advance of their plan and stationed themselves at the hospital.

A second assault broke out around 3 p.m. As a result, a member of the Esogno clan was killed on the spot. His remains were confiscated by the other tribe. For the latter, the death toll rose to six injured. Three of these victims had to be evacuated by ambulance to the Amboasary Atsimo district hospital.

The gendarmerie, the army and the authorities once again resolved the problems of the two neighbors yesterday. The inhabitants of Esogno then offered ten oxen and a bag of rice to those of Andriamanarina. The lifeless body of their loved one was returned to them. Safety and prevention measures have been taken.

Embroidery Leonard