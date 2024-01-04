AMD Announces XA Versal AI Edge and Ryzen Embedded V2000A for Vehicles – Computer – News

AMD announces two processor series, the XA Versal AI Edge SoCs for AI functions of self-driving cars and the Ryzen Embedded V2000A processors for infotainment systems. The brand promises to release more details about the chips during CES 2024.

According to AMD, the XA Versal AI Edge SoCs provide the computing power for cameras, lidar and radar systems, automated parking and self-driving functionalities. The chips are manufactured using a 7nm process and use between 6 and 75 watts, depending on the model. XA Versal AI Edge SoCs must be able to be incorporated into both existing and future vehicles. The first vehicles with the AI ​​chips should be launched on the market in ‘early 2024’, although AMD has not yet provided any further details.

The Ryzen Embedded V2000A is intended for infotainment systems in cars. The processors use x86 instruction architecture and must be compatible with Automotive Grade Linux and Android Automotive. The chips are again made on a 7nm process and are equipped with unspecified Zen 2 cores and a Radeon Vega 7 GPU.

