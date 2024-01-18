AMD draws attention to the lower prices of Radeon RX 7900 on the occasion of the release of GeForce Super

Nvidia released the GeForce RTX 4070 Super for $599 and in the coming weeks will expand the portfolio with the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super for $799 and the GeForce RTX 4080 Super for $999. AMD responded to the situation by informing the media that a promo program would run this quarter, as a result of which various vendors would offer Radeons at discounted prices.

She noted that the following models are currently available for the following amounts:

  • Radeon RX 7900 XTX – $999
  • Radeon RX 7900 XT – $749
  • Radeon RX 7900 GRE – $549

However, some information needs to be added to this. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX has been available for a few weeks for that price. However, it can also be found cheaper, Amazon offers a model from PowerColor or Sapphire for $979. The Radeon RX 7900 XT was available for ~$800 until the promo pricing was announced, so the quoted price represents a $50 discount. In fact, some sellers (probably as part of that promotion) went even lower with prices, and for example Amazon was offering a PowerColor card for $739 and a Sapphire model for $729 at the time of AMD’s price announcement. Shortly thereafter, lower prices starting at $709 (ASRock, XFX, Sapphire) to $719 (PowerColor, ASRock) appeared on NewEgg as part of discounted offers.

The information about the $549 Radeon RX 7900 GRE is somewhat strange. This card is only available in limited quantities in the western world, in select brand builds. I checked Amazon and NewEgg’s listings to see if this message means the card is coming to the retail market, but there’s no indication of that, it’s not the only one on offer. The information can perhaps be understood so that the card can appear in the configurators of the manufacturers of the sets at the specified price.

This is ~10% higher than the current prices of the Radeon RX 7800 XT, which both NewEgg and Amazon have starting at $499. Although AMD isn’t talking about the Radeon RX 7800 XT, it’s a similar discount to the Radeon RX 7900 XT. Specifically, models from ASRock and Gigabyte, which Amazon offers for the mentioned $499, cost $549 at the turn of the year. Why AMD didn’t boast about this discount and instead talks about the significantly less interesting Radeon RX 7900 XTX and GRE offers, don’t ask us. We don’t know. Compared to the NewEgg and Amazon price lists, the situation is rather as follows:

  • Radeon RX 7900 XTX:  $999 → $979
  • Radeon RX 7900 XT: $799 → $709
  • Radeon RX 7800 XT: $549 → $499

