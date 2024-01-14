AMD Fluid Motion Frames technology has a release date

#AMD #Fluid #Motion #Frames #technology #release #date

January 24th will be an outstanding day for AMD fans, as the company will release the 16 GB RX 7600 XT and the Fluid Motion Frames, i.e. AMD Frame Generation technology, will also be launched.

The technology comes as part of HYPR-RX, but should also become available as a separate option in the drivers. AMD Fluid Motion Frames do not require game developer support and work seamlessly without any implementation. Of course, this means that it can only be used with AMD Radeon GPUs, and not all cards support it.

AMD has previously released early drivers with Fluid Motion Frames support. With the latest update, the Radeon 700M integrated series was supported, while previously the RX 6000 was supported. 600M (RDNA2) is currently not supported. Along with Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), gamers get the option to enable upscaling and frame generation. This should work in all DirectX11 and DirectX12 games.

Of course, AMD is aware that it has a major advantage over Nvidia, as this solution works in “all” games, while DLSS 3 + Frame Generation must be implemented separately in games and only works with RTX 40 GPUs.

By the way, NVIDIA has an upscaling technology called NIS (NVIDIA Image Scaling), but it is a simple spatial upscaler without AI technology. Should NVIDIA launch a competitor to RSR, AMD will still be two steps ahead of Nvidia with the release of AFMF.