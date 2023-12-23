AMD introduces Ryzen 7 5700 CPU, prices of 8000G and 5000 APUs leak – Computer – News

#AMD #introduces #Ryzen #CPU #prices #8000G #APUs #leak #Computer #News

AMD has introduced the Ryzen 7 5700 CPU on its website. This AM4 CPU has eight cores, sixteen threads and 16MB L3 cache memory, but no integrated GPU. According to a leaker, the chip will be available in the US from $180.

According to AMD, the Ryzen 7 5700 has a TDP of 65W. The base clock speed of the cores is 3.7GHz, with a boost clock speed of up to 4.6GHz. The company’s website states that the Ryzen 7 5700 will be released in April 2022, while the American company only introduced the desktop processor a few days ago.

Leaker Momomo_us has on X the probable target prices of several other AMD chips have been leaked, including the Ryzen 7 5700. It would sell for US$180. According to Momomo_us, the upcoming AMD Ryzen Ryzen 5700X3D should cost between $260 and $340 and the Ryzen 5600GT should sell for between $150 and $200. The 5500GT will change hands for $130 to $200.

The leaker also mentions the probable US retail prices of Ryzen 8700G. That APU should cost between $390 and $440. The Ryzen 8600G should cost between $240 and $310. The Ryzen 8500G will retail from $190, but could also be found for $240.

A few weeks ago, suspected specifications of the AMD Ryzen 8000G APUs emerged. This showed that these chips deliver up to 2.5 times better gaming performance compared to the Ryzen 5000G series. Tweakers also briefly looked ahead to the AMD Ryzen 8000G APUs in a background article about the upcoming PC hardware of 2024. These chips should appear on the market in January or February.