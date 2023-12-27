AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT, RX 7700 and RX 7800 appear in registration list – Computer – News

#AMD #Radeon #registration #list #Computer #News

New video cards from AMD have appeared in the database of the Eurasian Economic Commission: the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT, RX 7700 and RX 7800. The American company has not yet officially announced these GPUs.

According to VideoCardz, the video cards can be found in a registration application from Arktek to the ECC. The gaming company already offers several products based on AMD video cards and therefore seems to want to launch new GPUs based on the RX 7600 XT, RX 7700 and RX 7800. There are no further details about those future cards on the brand’s website.

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT can be a faster variant of the Radeon RX 7600. This video card came onto the market in May of this year for a suggested retail price of 299 euros. The RX 7600 has an RDNA 3 GPU with 32 compute units, 8GB GDDR6 memory and a memory bandwidth of 18Gbit/s.

The RX 7700 could then be based on the AMD RX 7700 XT, which had a suggested retail price of 489 euros. This GPU was released in September this year. The RX 7700 XT is based on RDNA 3 architecture and has 54 compute units. The GPU contains 12GB of GDDR6 memory with a speed of 18Gbit/s. Tweakers also wrote a review about this GPU.

The RX 7800 could be a less powerful variant of the RX 7800 XT. This RDNA3 GPU was also introduced in September this year, and has 60 compute units and 16GB of GDDR6 memory. The memory bandwidth of this card is 19.5 Gbit/s. The AMD RX 7800 XT had a suggested retail price of 549 euros.

Update, 3:50 PM: It was previously stated that the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT had been recommended for 1049 euros. That was incorrect. The actual recommended retail price is 549 euros. Thanks to the responses from ArcticWolf and Mr. Monk.

