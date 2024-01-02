AMD Ryzen 5 8600G desktop processor with Radeon 760M IGPU appears in Geekbench – Computer – News

#AMD #Ryzen #8600G #desktop #processor #Radeon #760M #IGPU #appears #Geekbench #Computer #News

Specifications of an unannounced AMD Ryzen 5 8600G desktop APU have emerged. This processor has six Zen 4 cores and an integrated RDNA 3 GPU with eight CUs. According to previous rumors, the chip will be released in the current quarter.

Bron: Geekbench

The Geekbench listing shows that the AMD Ryzen 5 8600G has six cores and twelve threads, Wccftech also notes. The as yet unannounced desktop processor would run on a boost clock of up to 5.0GHz and would have a total of 16MB L3 cache. The Ryzen 5 8600G also gets a Radeon 760M GPU, which is also used in some Ryzen 7000 laptop processors. This IGPU has four WGPs, which together contain eight RDNA 3compute-units contain. The IGPU of the Ryzen 5 8600G runs at 2.8GHz. Current laptop processors with Radeon 760M are clocked 200MHz lower.

The Radeon 760M IGPU in question achieves Geekbench scores of 24,842 in OpenCL and 30,770 in Vulkan. This means that the GPU in this Ryzen 5 8600G scores about twenty percent higher than the Ryzen 5 7640HS laptop processors with the same 760M GPU, Wccftech notes. This speed difference is explained by the higher clock speeds in combination with a higher TDP, which is 65W.

Rumors have been going around for some time about the arrival of new Ryzen 8000G desktop processors. These should become available for the AM5 platform later this quarter. Specifications of some Ryzen 8000G models have already been published, including the Ryzen 5 8600G. However, no concrete details about the IGPU were known at that time. However, it is not yet known exactly when these chips will become available. AMD is holding an event at the CES trade show in Las Vegas next week, although the company has not confirmed when the Ryzen 8000G series will be announced then.