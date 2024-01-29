AMD Ryzen 5 8600G en Ryzen 7 8700G Review

Above all, the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G has an impressive integrated GPU, on average 80 percent faster than what was previously possible in a desktop processor. In terms of processor, it is slightly slower than the Ryzen 7 7700, the CPU with the same number of cores from the regular series. Compared to the 5000G series, the prices of the processors and the rest of the platform are solid. That and the fact that the regular Ryzen 7000 CPUs now also have an IGPU, albeit much less fast, means that the Ryzen 8000G series is mainly aimed at a niche for the time being. If prices drop as sharply as we saw with the 5000G series, these processors could eventually become interesting for a wider audience.

AMD Ryzen 5 8600G

The AMD Ryzen 5 8600G has a relatively fast integrated GPU, although it lags behind that of the 8700G by about 20 percent. In terms of processor, it is slightly slower than the Ryzen 5 7600, the CPU with the same number of cores from the regular series. Compared to the 5000G series, the prices of the processors and the rest of the platform are solid. In combination with the fact that the Ryzen 7000 CPUs also have an IGPU, albeit much less fast, the Ryzen 8000G series is therefore mainly aimed at a niche for the time being. If prices drop as sharply as we saw with the 5000G series, they could eventually become interesting for a wider audience.

Finally modern Ryzens with IGPU, was the subtitle of our review when the 5000G APUs came onto the market. And it wouldn’t have mattered if I had chosen exactly the same title for this article. Once again we had to wait a long time for AMD to give the fans of desktop CPUs with fast integrated graphics some love, but today they are on our test bench: the Ryzen 5 8600G and the Ryzen 7 8700G.

The Ryzen 8000G APUs are based on the Phoenix and Phoenix 2 chips, which have been used for laptop processors since early 2023. The fact that the series name starts with an 8 may suggest a major revolution, but it concerns existing technology: Zen 4 for the CPU cores and RDNA3 for the GPU. Compared to the Ryzen 5000G CPUs, this means one CPU core generation newer. In the field of the GPU the step is much bigger; the 5700G and associates still used an almost seven-year-old RX Vega GPU. That promises a big leap in performance.

We will discuss in more detail how the new processors are technically constructed on the next page. Later in the review you will find our benchmark results, of course with an extra focus on the performance of the integrated GPU.

