AMD Ryzen 9000 (“Granite Ridge”) gegen Intel Core Ultra 200 (“Arrow Lake”)

#AMD #Ryzen #Granite #Ridge #gegen #Intel #Core #Ultra #Arrow #Lake

The CPU duel of next-gen desktop CPUs between the AMD Ryzen 9000 (“Granite Ridge”) and the Intel Core Ultra 200 (“Arrow Lake”) could start as early as the third quarter of 2024, according to the usually well-informed circles of Chinese OEM partners organized in the Board Channel Forum. The PCGH editorial team is once again collecting all the information and rumors that have already leaked and classifying them accordingly. The big question will be whether Intel will be able to compete with Zen 5 with 3D V-Cache with its upcoming hybrid processor architecture.

Ryzen 9000 vs. Core Ultra 200

It has been clear for a long time about the substructure, which in the case of Ryzen 9000 will still be the AM5 platform with the LGA-1718 socket and, at Intel, the new LGA-1851 socket debuting next year with Core Ultra 200. When it comes to the new chipsets, AMD will rely on a further development of the current chipsets A620, B650(E) and The upcoming chipsets, the so-called Platform Controller Hubs (“PCHs”), are said to have these specifications, new standards and feature sets:

Ryzen 9000 + Core Ultra 200**

256 GiByte DDR5-5600 to DDR5-6400

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 or 5.4

LAN with 5 Gbps to 10 Gbps

USB4 with up to 40 Gbps

The architectures themselves will also look significantly different than the current AMD Ryzen 7000 and Intel Core-i-14000.

Ryzen 9000**:

Zen 5

RDNA 3.5 (RDNA 2)*

4, 6, 8 and 16 processor cores

8, 12, 16 und 32 Threads

65 bis 170 Watt TDP

N4/N5 von TSMC

3D V-Cache

*) Grantie Ridge should take over Raphael’s I/O die.

Also popular with PCGH readers:

Ryzen 8000 and 9000: All information about Zen 5 and Zen 5c

Ryzen 8000 and probably also Ryzen 9000 will rely on Zen 5 and Zen 5c, but who can still see through the code names “Granite Ridge”, “Strix Point”, “Strix Halo”, “Kranken Point” and “Fire Range”?

Core Ultra 200**

Efficiency cores (“Skymont”)

Performance Core (“Lion Cove”)

6, 10, 12, 14, 16, 20, 24 processor cores

Bis zu 8 P-Colors + 16 E-Colors

35 bis 181 Watt (241 Watt)

Intel Xe-HPG+ mit XMX

12 bis 32 Threads

Intel 20A

Also popular with PCGH readers:

Core 200 (“Arrow Lake”): Intel’s upcoming desktop CPUs accelerate upscaling

Intel Core 200 (“Arrow Lake”) is intended to accelerate the in-house AI upscaling XeSS with an integrated Xe-LPG+ iGPU and XMX engines.

**) not yet officially confirmed.

There will also be significantly more 5th generation PCIe lanes and a noticeably expanded I/O area with even more internal and external connections for components and peripherals. At least at Intel this is already guaranteed.

Which: AMD Which: AMD

While the Intel Core Ultra 200 (“Arrow Lake”) will build on the Core Ultra 100 (“Meteor Lake”) and adopt its modern I/O tile, the I/O chiplet of the upcoming AMD Ryzen 9000 ( “Granite Ridge”) is an even bigger question mark. The rumors here are not really clear yet.

Details about AMD Ryzen 9000

As has already been speculated, the number, the so-called core count, of processor cores based on Zen 5 and in 4 nanometers (“N4”) will continue to roll off the production line at the world’s largest contract manufacturer TSMC.

Quelle: Moore’s Law is Dead

Quelle: Moore’s Law is Dead

An authentic document, which is available to the author of this report but cannot be published for reasons of source protection, shows that AMD Ryzen 9000 in the desktop will have the following key data.

Zen 5 CCDs (“Eldora”)

Zen 5 CPU Core (“Nirvana”)

6 to 16 Zen 5 processor cores

65 to 170 watts power loss (“TDP”)

Up to 64 MiByte L3 + 16 MiByte L2 cache

Manufacturing in 4 nanometers (“N4”) at TSMC

Release from the second half of 2024

As with Zen 4, where AMD switched from N5 to N4 later in the architecture’s lifespan, a later switch from N4 to N3, N3E or N3P is also conceivable for Zen 5. However, several sources indicate that the launch should take place in N4.

Still a lot of question marks

It is not yet known what optimizations AMD will make to the I/O die, for example with regard to higher memory clock frequencies. If the I/O chiplet of Ryzen 7000 (“Raphael”) and Ryzen 7000X3D (“Raphael-X”) remains 1:1, at least 28 PCIe lanes of the 5th generation would still be set.

When does it start?

It can currently be assumed that the Zen 5 architecture will celebrate its premiere in the first quarter of 2024 in the server processors of the Epyc 9005 series (“Turin”) and from the second half of the year in the desktop processors (“Granite Ridge”) and the first APUs (“Strix Point”) are used. We will probably have to wait until early/mid-2025 for “Strix Halo” and “Fire Range”.

All previous information and rumors should still be treated with the greatest caution, as AMD itself has still not commented on its upcoming processors and APUs with Zen 5.

It is also still not clear which nomenclature will ultimately be used. In the mobile sector, AMD now wants to officially link the first digit of the model name to the year of release, but does that also apply to the desktop?

Questions after questions, but the PCGH editorial team will of course stay tuned to the matter for you and will report accordingly.

Details zu Intel Core Ultra 200

After Intel’s soon-to-be-released Core 100 (“Meteor Lake”) series hybrids, which were officially presented in New York on December 14th, will be used exclusively in the mobile segment, the Core 200 (“Arrow Lake”) will also be available again in 2024 address the classic desktop PC.

As can currently be seen from the code for the latest patch of the Intel Graphics Compiler (“IGC”), processors from the Core (Ultra) 200 series rely on Arc Xe-LPG+, a beefed-up graphics unit based on Alchemist+ with dedicated XMX engines.

Core 200 with Arc Xe-LPG+ and XMX engines

As can be seen from the IGC patch, when the generation changes from the current Core 100 (“Meteor Lake”) to Core 200 (“Arrow Lake”), Intel will upgrade its iGPU from an Arc Xe-LPG to an Arc for the first time use the matrix accelerators (“XMX engines”) already known from the in-house dedicated desktop graphics cards for acceleration. On Meteor Lake, these tasks are still solved with DP4a instructions.

What: Intel

XMX engines accelerate Intel XeSS

The XMX engines, of which there are between 96 and 512 units on the Arc graphics cards (“Alchemist”) in the desktop, accelerate not only classic AI workflows but also Intel’s own AI upscaling Xe Super Sampling (“XeSS”), comparable to Nvidia also practices it with DLSS and its Tensor Cores.

Which: Intel Which: Intel

A maximum of 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores

There is also widespread agreement on the number of processor cores: Intel should still rely on a maximum of 8 P-Cores (“Lion Cove”) and 16 E-Cores (“Skymont”), which will most likely offer a slightly lower clock speed than it does with that Raptor Lake Refresh was the case, which is due to the new manufacturing process (“Intel 20A”). This clock penalty was often observed when switching to a finer node.

New socket with new chipsets

Intel’s Core 200 and Core Ultra 200 series desktop CPUs will use Intel Foundry’s new in-house 20A manufacturing process, which Intel expects to provide significant efficiency gains.

Source: Intel The new node is a pure NMOS process that is intended to improve the performance and efficiency of the 10 nm ESF node. The new LGA1851 socket is used as the platform.

Also popular with PCGH readers:

Intel: Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake should be on schedule [Update]

Updated: Intel has published its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 and once again they don’t look good, even if Intel is making a profit again.

As Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger emphasized, Meteor Lake is well positioned for the third quarter of 2023 and Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake for 2024, and the company is also very satisfied with the development of Emerald Rapids and Sierra Forest in the enterprise division.

The Intel boss also focused on the positive development of Intel Foundry Services and referred to the development and technological leaps when switching from Intel 7 to Intel 4 and Intel 3.

Your opinion is asked!

What are your views on this topic? The PCGH editorial team would be pleased to hear your well-founded opinion in the comments to this report. To comment, you must be logged in to PCGH.de or the Extreme forum. If you don’t have an account yet, you can register here without obligation. Please note the applicable forum rules when commenting.