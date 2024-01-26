#AMD #stops #game #streaming #app #Link #Computer #News

AMD is discontinuing its Link app for Android and iOS. That app made it possible to stream on a local network. According to AMD, there are now plenty of alternatives available to do that.

AMD writes on a support page that it will discontinue Link with the next version of the Adrenaline driver. The company released that app in 2017. Back then, Link was mainly intended to show information about GPUs and watch gameplay footage. In 2019, the app received a major update that made it possible to stream games to Android TV and Apple TV devices on a local network.

Now AMD will pull the plug on that app, but it has not yet mentioned a specific date for this. AMD says it started the app “at a time when there were few alternative game streaming methods” for Radeon users. “Today, there are many options available for users who want to stream PC footage to other devices,” the company says. “AMD’s role is to help and support developers, not to compete with them.” The company says it therefore wants to continue to focus on ‘our core features that benefit users’.