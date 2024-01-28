AMD’s frame generation driver has been released, but it still seems pointless – PCW

#AMDs #frame #generation #driver #released #pointless #PCW

For a long time, the fierce fight between AMD and Nvidia has been going on for who can display more frames on the screen. For a long time, both sides tried with brute force, then a new technology grew out of DLSS, which both sides now started using. More and more game developers are implementing the frame generation solutions that come with DLSS 3 and FSR 3.0, which access the game engine and try to fill the “gaps” between the frames with new frames, thus even doubling the fps.

AMD Fluid Motion Frames have a similar purpose, but this technology rests on a completely different foundation. This is a driver-level solution, which is therefore available not only in the games in which the developers integrate it, but in practically all DX11 and DX12-based titles.

However, this also has disadvantages, since the software does not have access to the motion vectors, that is, it does not know in advance what will happen on the screen, so in order not to generate very silly, inappropriate things, for fast camera movements, when the difference in pixels next to each other, it simply turns off.

But isn’t that exactly when we need the fps number to remain high? Since these are “dummy” frames, the game will not be more responsive because of them, only the experience will become smoother and more continuous. And there is a need for this when we want to quickly look around in a fight, we turn our heads when exploring. In this case, AFMF is simply turned off and the number of frames drops to half, which shocks the player even more, worse than if it had been less even at idle.

According to AMD engineers, this is necessary so that the image quality does not deteriorate, but at the same time, we don’t really understand what the point of it all is in its current form, other than standing still and seeing a large number in the upper left corner.