AMD’s frame generation driver has been released, but it still seems pointless – PCW

#AMDs #frame #generation #driver #released #pointless #PCW

For a long time, the fierce fight between AMD and Nvidia has been going on for who can display more frames on the screen. For a long time, both sides tried with brute force, then a new technology grew out of DLSS, which both sides now started using. More and more game developers are implementing the frame generation solutions that come with DLSS 3 and FSR 3.0, which access the game engine and try to fill the “gaps” between the frames with new frames, thus even doubling the fps.

AMD Fluid Motion Frames have a similar purpose, but this technology rests on a completely different foundation. This is a driver-level solution, which is therefore available not only in the games in which the developers integrate it, but in practically all DX11 and DX12-based titles.

However, this also has disadvantages, since the software does not have access to the motion vectors, that is, it does not know in advance what will happen on the screen, so in order not to generate very silly, inappropriate things, for fast camera movements, when the difference in pixels next to each other, it simply turns off.

But isn’t that exactly when we need the fps number to remain high? Since these are “dummy” frames, the game will not be more responsive because of them, only the experience will become smoother and more continuous. And there is a need for this when we want to quickly look around in a fight, we turn our heads when exploring. In this case, AFMF is simply turned off and the number of frames drops to half, which shocks the player even more, worse than if it had been less even at idle.

Also Read:  Understand battery health and how to check it on an Android phone to keep it working

According to AMD engineers, this is necessary so that the image quality does not deteriorate, but at the same time, we don’t really understand what the point of it all is in its current form, other than standing still and seeing a large number in the upper left corner.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The one who tastes the teapot drinks the teapot
The one who tastes the teapot drinks the teapot
Posted on
How does Hamas’ military strategy against Israel continue to develop in South Gaza?
How does Hamas’ military strategy against Israel continue to develop in South Gaza?
Posted on
Unemployment benefit, if you make this mistake you will lose your Naspi I It’s a tragedy and you can’t do anything about it –
Unemployment benefit, if you make this mistake you will lose your Naspi I It’s a tragedy and you can’t do anything about it –
Posted on
AMD’s frame generation driver has been released, but it still seems pointless – PCW
AMD’s frame generation driver has been released, but it still seems pointless – PCW
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News