Amed Dogan returned his daughter-in-law with diamonds

Ahmed Dogan’s daughter-in-law Pamela Zheynova boasted her own brand of jewelry. The brand is called “DA diamonds” – with the initials of her husband Demir and her first-born son Admir.

According to information on the website Intrigi.bg, the new business is a generous gift from Pamela Zheinova’s father-in-law – the honorary leader of the DPS. After his daughter-in-law publicly announced that she wanted a divorce from her unfaithful husband, Dogan was deeply worried about the future of his grandchildren and his son’s financial situation after the divorce case.

That’s why he managed to coax his daughter-in-law to accept Demir again with the favorite gift for every woman – diamonds.

Pamela has long wanted to start her own business and hastily forgave her husband “in the name of the cause”.

The brand offers necklaces, bracelets and rings at prices from BGN 30 to BGN 3,000. For example, for the modest price of BGN 36, Pamela’s more insolvent customers can buy a gold-plated vintage necklace with initials.

The prices of cheap mints are announced, but how much jewelry with natural stones made of gold and platinum costs remains a secret for the average consumer. Only by private message can the customer find out what the price of luxury jewelry is, and there is also an option for shopping.

Intrigi.bg learned the price of a set in white gold with diamonds and sapphires – a little over 3,000 BGN, which is a standard amount for low-end jewelry. For comparison, a similar set on the website of the luxury brand Altinbas costs BGN 15,000.

