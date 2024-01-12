Amélie Oudéa-Castera provokes a lively controversy over the schooling of her children in the private Stanislas establishment

#Amélie #OudéaCastera #provokes #lively #controversy #schooling #children #private #Stanislas #establishment

Since the re-election of Emmanuel Macron in 2022, controversy has accompanied each reshuffle. After the appointment of Pap Ndiaye, the fact that his two children attended the Alsacian School, a private establishment in the 6th arrondissement of Paris – where Gabriel Attal completed all his schooling – had provoked debates. Amélie Oudéa-Castera, appointed Thursday January 11 to take charge of rue de Grenelle, in turn fuels the same controversy as to the political message sent by a minister of national education who sends his children to private school.

According to information published by Mediapart On Friday, the new minister responsible for national education and sports sends her three children to secondary school and the private Stanislas high school, a Catholic, elitist and conservative institution in the 6th arrondissement. And it only took a few hours after the transfer of power fora statement from the former general director of the French Tennis Federation to justify himself, don’t set fire to the powder.

Questioned on the sidelines of her first trip to a college in Yvelines, alongside the Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, about the choice of this establishment, accused by investigations of L’Express and of Mediapart to maintain “a sexist, homophobic and authoritarian universe” – and being the subject of an administrative investigation by the general inspectorate of education, sport and research – the new minister denounced a ” trial of intent “.

“We got fed up, like hundreds of thousands of families”

Stating that his eldest son had started his education at public school, ” like her mom “, she said « frustration », shared with her husband, Frédéric Oudéa, president of the multinational pharmaceutical company Sanofi, facing “lots of hours that were not seriously replaced”. “At one point, we got fed up, like hundreds of thousands of families who, at one point, made a choice to look for a different solution,” she explains, adding that she then lived on rue Stanislas: “Schooling our children in Stanislas was a local choice. » ” From (…)we ensure that our children are not only well trained, with high standards in mastering fundamental knowledge, but also that they are happy”she adds.

The situation is not new. In addition to Pap Ndiaye, several tenants on rue de Grenelle have sent their children to private school in the past: this was the case for at least one of Jean-Michel Blanquer’s children, under Emmanuel Macron’s first five-year term. , or those of François Bayrou (1993-1997), Luc Ferry (2002-2004) or even François Fillon (2004-2005). At the beginning of the 2000’s, The world noted, however, the embarrassment of those responsible when it came to explaining this choice. A former rector remembers the “political sensitivity” of the subject for many years – as evidenced by this request from a newly appointed Minister of Education, under François Mitterrand, to transfer his children from the private sector to the public sector.