Amélie Oudéa-Castéra “regrets” having been able to “hurt certain teachers” in the public

She is already criticized, after her release on the education of her children in the private sector. The Minister of Education, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, “regret” having “could have injured certain public education teachers” and assures that she will be “always” aux “sides” of “public school and its teachers”, in a statement sent on Saturday January 13 to AFP. The minister, just appointed, caused controversy by justifying on Friday her decision to transfer her children to the private sector by her “frustration” in front “packets of hours” teaching staff not replaced during teacher absences from public schools. This live is now over.

Gabriel Attal at Dijon University Hospital. The Prime Minister and the Minister of Labor, Health and Solidarity, Catherine Vautrin, went to the university hospital center (CHU) in Dijon on Saturday. “In the next five years, an additional 32 billion euros will be invested in our health system,” declared the head of government to the press at the end of his visit. “Our hospital and our caregivers are a national treasure”added the Prime Minister.

Stéphane Stayed in kyiv. A first major trip for the new Minister of Foreign Affairs. Stéphane Séjourné arrived in kyiv on Saturday morning, where he is due to meet Volodymyr Zelensky. “Ukraine is and will remain France’s priority” And this, “despite the multiplication of crises”, he said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. “It is in Ukraine that the defense of the fundamental principles of international law, of European values, but also of the security interests of the French is at stake.”also declared the new head of French diplomacy.

Christophe Béchu wins the attribution of the negotiations for COP29. The Minister of Ecological Transition has been given the opportunity to take care of climate negotiations for the next COP29, AFP learned on Saturday from his office. An attribution not so obvious since Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, recovered the energy portfolio thanks to the reshuffle. Decrees of attribution must clarify in the days to come the distribution of tasks between the various ministries.

Emmanuel Macron will bring together the majority parliamentarians on Monday. The President of the Republic will meet on Monday “the parliamentarians of the majority and those who support it” in the presence of the government of Gabriel Attal, the Elysée announced on Friday. This meeting should precede an official speech by the President of the Republic, planned in “beginning of the week next”a few days before Gabriel Attal’s general policy declaration.