Amending the tariff for serums for dialysis and radiotherapy to 90 million LBP.

The Public Relations Directorate of the National Social Security Fund stated in a statement, “As part of its continuous endeavor to improve health provision, in continuation of the corrective approach it adopted, and in implementation of the pledge it made to employ any additional revenues generated by the National Social Security Fund in order to achieve this goal, and based on Board of Directors Resolutions No. 1268 and 1269, taken at its 1027th session on 1/17/2024, the Director General of Insurance, Mohamed Karaki, issued two information memos on 1/25/2024, the first bearing the number 738, according to which the tariff for serum for peritoneal dialysis treatment was amended. To become as follows:

Name of item Registration number Therapy Mode Price MOPH 2023

DIANEAL PD4 CYCLER 1.36% GLUCOSE 36814/1 CYCLER 205,601

DIANEAL PD4 CYCLER 2.27% GLUCOSE 36914/1 CYCLER 205,601

DIANEAL PD4 CYCLER 3.86% GLUCOSE 39014/1 CYCLER 205,601

EXTRANEAL 7.5% SINGLE BAG 195044/04 CYCLER 359,463

DIANEAL PD4 1.36% GLUCOSE 32614/1 MANUAL 207,880

DIANEAL PD4 2.27% GLUCOSE 32514/1 MANUAL 207,880

DIANEAL PD4 3.86% GLUCOSE 39114/1 MANUAL 198,796

EXTRANEAL 7.5% TWIN BAG 195043/04 MANUAL 420,468

NUTRINEAL PD4 WITH 1.1% AMINO ACID TWIN 195042/04 MANUAL 290,169

We hope that this measure will significantly reduce the financial burden for about 100 patients who are treated with this method of dialysis while they are outside the hospital (at home).

As for the second memorandum, No. 739, it was stipulated that the tariff for radiation therapy for cancerous diseases “RADIOTHERAPY” be set at a lump sum of 90 million LBP. That includes radiation therapy using various methods (CT-Scan and accompanying MRI), regardless of the number of sessions, within the following controls:

“If treatment is stopped for any reason before the middle of the number of sessions, half of the lump sum will be paid.

“If the treatment is not completed for any reason after the halfway point of the sessions, the full amount will be paid.

In this context, the Director General asked all those dealing with the Fund in the health sector to adhere to the tariffs specified above and not to receive any financial differences resulting from these activities, the burdens of which the insured can no longer bear. He also calls on them to cooperate and make joint efforts in order to cross to safety. And restoring the guarantee to its pivotal role in maintaining health and social security in the country, warning that the fund’s management will take deterrent measures against violators, which may amount to prosecution before the competent judiciary.