America Attacks Three Yemeni Houthi Ships in the Red Sea, Killing at Least 10 Fighters

SERAMBINEWS.COM – Houthi rebels in Yemen say they have lost at least 10 fighters after three of their ships were attacked by US forces in the Red Sea.

In a statement on Sunday, the Houthi group said the ships were carrying out tasks aimed at establishing security and stability and protecting maritime navigation.

In addition, they said the ships were carrying out their humanitarian and moral duty to prevent Israeli ships or those heading to occupied Palestinian ports from passing through the Red Sea.

The US military said earlier on Sunday that it sank three ships that launched an attack on a container ship in the Red Sea as it continued its patrol mission to counter the threat from Houthi rebels.

Helicopters from two US warships – USS Eisenhower and USS Gravely – opened fire on an Iran-backed Houthi small boat in self-defense early Sunday while responding to an SOS call from the Singapore-flagged ship Maersk Hangzhou, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

Maersk Hangzhou issued its distress call after the ship was fired upon by a Houthi vessel, which was 20m (65ft) away and also tried to board it, CENTCOM said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

As US helicopters responded, they were also fired upon by Houthi vessels, prompting them to return fire, the CENTCOM statement added.

This is the second suspected Houthi attack on Maersk Hangzhou in less than 24 hours.

On Saturday evening, CENTCOM said it shot down two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis in response to a separate missile attack on Maersk Hangzhou.

Following the attack, global shipping giant Maersk, which owns the ship, said it was suspending operations in the Red Sea for 48 hours, highlighting the continuing threat to commercial vessels in the region.

Red Sea Offensive

Amid Israel’s war on Gaza, the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen has repeatedly targeted ships they believe to be linked to Israel traveling in the Red Sea, prompting major global shipping companies, such as Maersk, to abandon the waterway. .

The Houthi group said they would continue their attacks until Israel’s attacks on Gaza stopped.

The US on December 19 announced a global naval task force to guard shipping in the controversial waters, which account for about 12 percent of global trade.

