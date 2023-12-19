América Campeón: Referee advisors fired for celebrating the Águilas title | TUDN Liga MX

#América #Campeón #Referee #advisors #fired #celebrating #Águilas #title #TUDN #Liga

Armando Archundia, president of said commission, issued a press release this Monday where this decision was revealed after a bulletin that was spread on social networks.

The first statement pointed out that no member of the arbitration union in Mexico could “show any type of favoritism for a specific soccer team.”

The official statement from the Referees Commission and written by president Armando Archundia, details the following:

“Today it was detected that four external advisors who rate the work of our Third Professional Division referees published messages on their social networks in which they expressed their support for América after the title won last Sunday. These attitudes are not in accordance with the professional principles of impartiality under which this Commission works, which is why we decided to end our professional relationship with them.

“With the intention of preventing these actions from happening again, two coordinators of the Referees Instruction Area issued a statement without my authorization or that of any other member of this Commission, in an apocryphal document (with the letterhead of the National Team and the Mexican Football Federation), and which were sent through non-institutional channels (whatsapp), but in the name of the Commission.

“After an internal analysis, we identified this action as a serious offense since the coordinators assumed powers that did not correspond to them and called into question the professionalism of our institution as a result of erroneous communication. This is why it was also decided to end the employment relationship with they”.

Thus, four external advisors and two coordinators who were part of the Referees Commission lost their jobs.