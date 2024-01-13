América de Cali returns to the fray for Vidal and they recognize a new proposal

#América #Cali #returns #fray #Vidal #recognize #proposal

The Cali club wants to sign King at all costs, putting Colo Colo in trouble, who is still trapped in the FIFA veto.



© ANDRES PINA/PHOTOSPORTArturo vidal

A true teleserye is being experienced these days regarding the issue of Arturo Vidal to Colo Colo. The Cacique’s complications in hiring reinforcements as a result of the FIFA sanction, added to the postponement of the Blanco y Negro board meeting, in addition to the interest of other clubs, have everything in a cloud.

The situation is not clear except for some specific things, such as the meeting held by Vidal, Jorge Almirón and Daniel Morón in Juan Pinto Durán. According to what was stated by those close to the player himself, his interest is to reach Colo Colo, but he awaits the determination of Blanco y Negro.

America de Cali returns to the fray for Vidal

But in the meantime, the interest of another club in particular is growing a lot. This is América de Cali, which had already sent a proposal to King to sign him this year. He studied the offer, but maintained his idea of ​​prioritizing Colo Colo and a determination.

However, everything could change since this Friday, the largest shareholder of the Cali club, Tulio Gómez, gave new details of the situation and assured that they sent another offer that satisfies everything requested by Vidal’s representative, Fernando Felicevich.

“In America we are excited and the fans are expectant and excited for King Arthur to arrive,” said the businessman in conversation with ESPN, giving light that the interest is total, also assuming that it would be a historic blow to the Colombian market.

“We are making every possible effort and seeking the support of some sponsors to get closer to the figures that Vidal’s businessman requested,” he added before giving details of the million-dollar offer, which would leave him with a top salary in coffee soccer.

“He will be the highest paid player in Colombian soccer, who does not have much purchasing power, but with marketing and the sale of shirts we can recover the investment,” he concluded. For now there is no definitive answer from King, but it is estimated that it could be given on Monday.

Arthur Vidal

A situation that complicates Colo Colo, who could only be released from the FIFA sanction on Monday after paying the fine to Pablo Solari’s representative. But there could only be white smoke when the board meeting is held next Tuesday.

For now, the King gives few signs in his Twitch broadcasts and has only highlighted that “things are moving” in terms of signings, although without giving any information with whom. The only clear thing is that everything indicates that the photographic closure of the fight will be between the Colombians and Colo Colo.

Whose fault would it be if Colo Colo does not materialize Vidal’s return?

Black and White Directors

