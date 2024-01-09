America is already planning the next war: another conflict is almost inevitable

#America #planning #war #conflict #inevitable

The insiders, who spoke to the paper anonymously, said: the American leadership is already seriously planning the possibility of striking the twenty that are under attack in the shipping lanes of the Red Sea, and investigates the possibility of deterring pro-Iranian militias attacking US bases in Syria and Iraq. The sources see it as: in recent months, diplomacy was used to try to get Tehran’s proxy organizations to stop the attacks, but the negotiations did not achieve meaningful results.

The 20s have so far attacked 25 ships in the area, several large commercial companies have announced that they would rather avoid the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden and instead sail towards the Cape of Good Hope between Europe and Asia, which could mean a detour of several weeks. Politico’s sources see it as: the situation can become particularly serious if the twenties sink a ship.

The paper also mentions that another war probably won’t do well for President Joe Biden’s re-election chances, but regardless, the United States must respond to security challenges that threaten global stability.

Although the United States has tried to avoid the possibility of the war in Gaza turning into a regional war, ultimately the decision is up to us.”

an expert told Politico.

Some people in the American government already see it this way: the Gaza conflict has long since left the border between Gaza and Israel, and tensions are constantly increasing in Lebanon, Iraq, and even in Iran. Thus, it is no longer interesting whether the war will cross the border of Gaza, since this has already happened, but more precisely in which countries and with what intensity the flames will flare up.

Cover image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images