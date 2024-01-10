America repelled one of the largest attacks of the XX century in the Red Sea

#America #repelled #largest #attacks #century #Red #Sea

Israeli tanks in the Gaza Strip – Photo: Menahem KAHANA / AFP

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement that a total of 23,357 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 60,000 wounded since Israel responded to Hamas’s massacre in Gaza with strikes on Gaza. According to the ministry, 147 people died in Gaza in the last 24 hours.

It is estimated that almost 85 percent of the total population of Gaza has been displaced from their homes since the outbreak of the war. Many of them are holed up in overcrowded UN facilities in the southern part of the territory. There has been a power outage in the Gaza Strip since October 11, according to the WHO, only 15 out of 35 hospitals in Gaza are partially operational.

So far, 186 Israeli soldiers have lost their lives in Gaza. Israel’s offensive began after Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, slaughtering nearly 1,200 people. According to estimates, Hamas kidnapped 240 people and took them as hostages to Gaza, the fate of approximately 130 people is still unknown.

The Israeli army wrote on Telegram that after Tuesday, they struck Hezbollah on Wednesday as well. According to the report, an Israeli fighter jet struck the terrorist infrastructure and a military unit of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, as well as a military center.

The IDF said that “Hezbollah’s continued terrorist activities and attacks against Israel violate” the relevant UN resolution and therefore the IDF “continues to protect its borders from the threat”.

Israel and Lebanon have been separated by the UN since 2000. A UN Security Council resolution passed in 2006 calls on the parties to “cease all hostilities” and establish a demilitarized zone at the Litán River.

The United Kingdom has deployed its guided-missile destroyer HMS Diamond to support the US in its 20th largest attack on the Red Sea so far, reports CNN.

America shot down nearly two dozen missiles and drones Tuesday night over the Red Sea, which were fired from Iran. The British Ministry of Defense also published a picture of Tuesday evening’s missile defense:

Photo: UK Ministry of Defence

The IDF says it has hit more than 150 Hamas targets in recent days, but continues to fight the terrorist organization, the Times of Israel reports. The fighting is currently taking place in the Hán Júnisz area of ​​southern Gaza. According to the IDF, the army also uncovered 15 tunnels in Maghazi.

The US Navy has taken down 21 Yemeni-launched Houzi missiles and drones over the Red Sea, according to the army’s statement. The current one was one of the biggest attacks in the past few months, reports CNN.

In Tuesday evening’s attack, the 20s fired, among other things, anti-ship cruise missiles and a ballistic missile aimed at ships. The attack targeted the international shipping lanes in the southern part of the Red Sea, where several commercial ships sailed.

The UN Security Council has scheduled a vote for Wednesday to condemn Yemen’s attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The draft resolution also mentions that so far at least two dozen attacks have hindered global trade, thereby undermining “regional peace and security”. Although Iran is not named in the draft, it condemns the arms suppliers supporting the Houthis: Iran is the largest among them.

