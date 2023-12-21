America sent an important message to Ukraine

#America #important #message #Ukraine

At his year-end press conference in Washington, Antony Blinken said that by supporting Ukraine, he would like to continue to demonstrate that the Russian aggression was a strategic mistake.

The American minister assessed 2023 as a difficult year on the battlefield for Ukraine, but at the same time he called the Ukrainian military success in the Black Sea a result, as well as the fact that Ukraine was able to open a transportation corridor for the export of its grain and other products to the world.

He also stated that international support is critical to Ukraine’s success and called on the US Congress to approve President Joe Biden’s budget request to partially fund aid to Ukraine.

He characterized the aid to Ukraine as the best example of joint sharing of burdens between the United States and Europe, for which, according to Antony Blinken, Europe spent 110 billion dollars, while the United States spent 70 billion.

He added that 90 percent of the support offered by the United States was used domestically in the form of new jobs, income for American businesses, and the strengthening of the American military industry.

Blinken stated at the event that it is The conflict between Israel and Hamas must enter a phase of lower intensity. He said that “we expect and want to see a shift in the direction of more targeted military operations, with a smaller force that really focuses on the leaders of Hamas and its tunnel network.” He added that, in parallel, the losses to the civilian population will also be significantly reduced.

Also Read:  French proposals for a New Agenda for Peace

Cover image source: Portfolio

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Weather for 2 weeks: Heavy snow warning until the 23rd, severe cold continues, New Year’s holidays will be unseasonably warm (weather forecaster Tomoko Kubo December 21, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp
Weather for 2 weeks: Heavy snow warning until the 23rd, severe cold continues, New Year’s holidays will be unseasonably warm (weather forecaster Tomoko Kubo December 21, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp
Posted on
USA: North Korea delivered more than a thousand containers with ammunition to Russia
USA: North Korea delivered more than a thousand containers with ammunition to Russia
Posted on
EUGENIO RANIRIHARINOSY – “Playing padel is not within everyone’s reach”
EUGENIO RANIRIHARINOSY – “Playing padel is not within everyone’s reach”
Posted on
More disruptions, a lot of complaints: many signals on the track are red | Domestic
More disruptions, a lot of complaints: many signals on the track are red | Domestic
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News