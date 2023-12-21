America sent an important message to Ukraine

#America #important #message #Ukraine

At his year-end press conference in Washington, Antony Blinken said that by supporting Ukraine, he would like to continue to demonstrate that the Russian aggression was a strategic mistake.

The American minister assessed 2023 as a difficult year on the battlefield for Ukraine, but at the same time he called the Ukrainian military success in the Black Sea a result, as well as the fact that Ukraine was able to open a transportation corridor for the export of its grain and other products to the world.

He also stated that international support is critical to Ukraine’s success and called on the US Congress to approve President Joe Biden’s budget request to partially fund aid to Ukraine.

He characterized the aid to Ukraine as the best example of joint sharing of burdens between the United States and Europe, for which, according to Antony Blinken, Europe spent 110 billion dollars, while the United States spent 70 billion.

He added that 90 percent of the support offered by the United States was used domestically in the form of new jobs, income for American businesses, and the strengthening of the American military industry.

Blinken stated at the event that it is The conflict between Israel and Hamas must enter a phase of lower intensity. He said that “we expect and want to see a shift in the direction of more targeted military operations, with a smaller force that really focuses on the leaders of Hamas and its tunnel network.” He added that, in parallel, the losses to the civilian population will also be significantly reduced.

