America, the team that everyone wants to be like (or should), even if they are hated

#America #team #hated

America celebrating the Liga MX title at the Azteca Stadium. (Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Today, more than ever, America is everything that others would like to be. Because of the title, because of the forms, because of the example they have set. It is said that in Mexican soccer everyone can win. Or that anyone can beat anyone. It is true that the system rewards, on many occasions and in various ways, mediocrity. But that was not the case in this tournament. The Eagles won outright. They were leaders of the regular tournament and in the Liguilla they had no rival in any round.

His title, naturally, generated a lot of discomfort in the entire Mexican soccer environment. It’s always like this: practically no one likes to see America triumph. But many teams would do well to follow the American example to recompose their paths and aspire to some version of success. You could start with Chivas. We shouldn’t even go into such deep questions. The celebration of América, with loggerheads, makes it clear that the party is not at odds with football success. But Chivas players rather like to celebrate without winning anything. That is why there are so many indisciplines that do not result in any joy on the field.

Not to mention the demands that each other impose on each other. For America, only being a champion is worth it, and yes, that vision of success costs them dearly when they don’t achieve it. Basically, every tournament in which they are not champions is a failure. But failing so many times, paradoxically, brings them closer to success. That is the beginning and the end. It is not unreasonable to think that in the minds of Americanism the fourteenth is already history, because they are already thinking about the fifteenth. In Chivas, it has been seen so many times, it is enough to have a worthy tournament to save the semester. Sometimes, precisely, it is enough to win the classic against América to light the path.

Continue reading the story

Monterrey would also do well to pay attention to América. They did them a favor by beating Tigres, their rival, and preventing the difference in titles from widening further. But, in general, Rayados’ frustration is the same campaign after campaign: spending a lot of money in exchange for gray seasons, in which they have not even been close to fighting for the championship. They have everything, but they don’t take advantage of it. America has shown that having a vast squad, with starters and substitutes of good level, is much better than signing big stars who are not going to make a real difference (Canales and Corona, the striped stars, were injured, but no one on the team showed stellar quality in the face of those absences).

You have to learn to spend the much money you have. It is not enough to have it and that’s it. And learn to honor greatness. That was missing for Tigres on Sunday at the Azteca. They have the successes, they have made their history and they already perfectly qualify as a great team. But they lack that power, that ability to overcome adverse moments with continuity, to fully enter the club. They also need to have a playing style that matches their budget and their trophies.. Not forever will they be able to bet on Gignac’s genius and defend well.

America is the path that teams that aspire to prominence and, later, success, should follow. As much as they generate hatred, as they like, there is no doubt that their sporting model and their identity are so defined that, without the next tournament starting, they are already favorites to win again. Others may spend time envying them or, instead, seeing them as an example of how success is built in Mexican soccer.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO:

The fearsome ‘Chinese key’ with which they rob you in CDMX