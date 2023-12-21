América vs Barcelona, ​​what have been your best duels?

#América #Barcelona #duels

Dec 21, 2023, 08:00 ET

From 2000 to date, América and Barcelona have faced each other four times and the Águilas have had great performances against the Spanish club.

America and Barcelona will face each other this Thursday, December 21 in a friendly match to be held in the United States. It will be the first time that Águilas and culés see each other since 2011.

Azulcremas and Catalans have faced each other six times, the first time being in 1937, according to the official site of the Barcelona. In 1937, America y Barcelona They held two friendly matches and the Águilas won the first match, while the culés took the victory in the second game.

From 2000 to date, America y Barcelona They have faced each other four times and the Eagles have had great performances against the Spanish club. Taking into account the most recent duels between Águilas and Blaugranas, we share with you the ranking of the confrontations between the Catalans and the Coapa team.

Andrés Iniesta, with Barcelona, ​​faced América in the 2006 Club World Cup. Getty Images

America 4-4 Barcelona

In the summer of 2006, culés and azulcremas held a friendly match in the United States that was marked by the high number of goals scored. The duel ended with a four-goal tie and featured figures such as Ronaldinho, Rafael Marquez y Messiwho was experiencing his first seasons with the first team Barcelona.

The Eagles were putting in a great performance against Barcelona with Nelson Cuevas shining on the field of play by scoring three goals. With less than 30 minutes remaining in the match, América was winning 4-1 and it seemed that they would achieve a historic victory, however, in the final stretch of the duel, Ronaldinho, Messi y Samuel Eto’o They matched the cards.

Barcelona 4-0 America

At the end of 2006, the first and only official match they have played so far was played. America y Barcelona. Both clubs met in the Club World Cup Semifinals and Azulcremas fans dreamed of a historic victory, but the reality was completely different.

The Eagles only lasted 10 minutes with the score at zero goals and in the 11th minute. Eidur Gudjohnsen He got the first score for the Blaugrana squad. At 30′, The ‘Kaiser’ put the second goal on the scoreboard and in the second half, Ronaldinho y Deco They sealed the culé victory. It should be noted that on the bench Barcelona was Giovani dos Santoswho did not have minutes against America.

America 2-0 Barcelona

In a duel that was played at the Azteca Stadium in 2003 and that was part of the azulcrema club’s celebrations for its 87th anniversary, América brought enormous joy to its fans by beating the Culés, who were led by the Dutchman Frank Rijkaard .

Those responsible for the azulcrema victory were Hugo Castillo y Frankie Oviedo. For his part, Rijkaard used all of his stars at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, highlighting the presence of Ronaldinho, Kluivert, Javier Saviola, Xavi Hernández and the Mexican Rafael Marquez. According to various reports, the match between Azulcremas and Catalans brought together 95 thousand people at the Azteca.

America 2-0 Barcelona

The last match between Águilas and Culés was played in 2011 as part of the tour of the Barcelona by the United States. The blaugranas took the 2-0 victory with scores from David Villa y Seydou Keita.

Despite the disaster, America had a good performance by generating several scoring opportunities throughout the game and even had serious chances of equalizing the score before the last score of Keita. It should be noted that he was not present in that friendly match Lionel Messi.