America vs. Juárez: Confirmed lineups for J4

#America #Juárez #Confirmed #lineups

Liga MX

The azulcrema team is ready to visit the border and add three again.

By Jorge Dennis

Updated on 01/24/2024 – 8:29 p.m. CST

Updated on 01/24/2024 – 8:29 p.m. CST

© Getty ImagesAmérica is ready to look for the three points in Juárez.

América and Juárez will face each other on matchday 4 of Clausura 2024, a duel in which it is expected that there are enough emotionsbecause the Águilas know that they can be protagonists of the tournament again and They want to give a coup of authority against the Bravesin order to hold on to first place for one more date.

André Jardine has already prepared the game at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, since with the most of its stars recoveredwith the exception of some losses, has worked an initial 11 in which fully confident to get the three units as a visitora condition in which he does not know defeat.

For its part, Juárez knows that he is measured against the Mexican soccer champion and the most complete squad currently, plus it is the one that plays the best in the league. Thus, The footballers are focused on making a presentation to the American fans.since a large turnout from the fans is also expected to experience this spectacle.

Although an even confrontation is expected, betting houses lean in favor of America’s victory, so it is the Eagles who have the advantage in terms of historical antecedents. Of the last five games, The Coapa team has won four and only one from Juárez.

Also Read:  Do América and Atlas exchange Salvador Reyes for Camilo Vargas? the truth about the viral rumor

Imago 7 | The Eagles want to remain at the top of the general table.

The possible alignment of America to face Juárez

  • Luis Malagon
  • Israel Reyes
  • Igor Lichnovsky
  • Ramon Juarez
  • Cristian Calderon
  • Richard Sanchez
  • Álvaro Fidalgo
  • Julian Quiñones
  • Diego Valdes
  • Salvador Reyes
  • Illian Hernandez
  • DT André Jardine

The possible lineup of Juárez to receive América

  • Sebastian Jurado
  • Jose Abella
  • Jose Garcia
  • Arturo Ortiz
  • Francisco Calvo
  • Sebastian Saucedo
  • Diego Chavez
  • Denzell Garcia
  • Jesus Venegas
  • Aviles Hurtado
  • Aitor Garcia
  • Michael Santos
  • DT Diego Mejía

Sports journalist at Futbol Sites. Graduate in Communication, graduated from the Universidad del Valle de México since 2021. He follows the day-to-day life of Liga MX, mainly Club América. Passionate about statistics in football and specialist in the subject of numerical analysis. More than five years of experience in digital and print media; previously at Mediotiempo.com, Marca Claro Sports and Publimetro MX.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

MOURNING of Slovakian Miss (33): Her husband died (†64)
MOURNING of Slovakian Miss (33): Her husband died (†64)
Posted on
The new season of De Bauers | starts on this date RTL Boulevard
The new season of De Bauers | starts on this date RTL Boulevard
Posted on
Order of play; Coco Gauff v Aryna Sabalenka, Lleyton Hewitt relieved after bronze bust unveiled; star’s reply to Marta Kostyuk’s husband’s hat
Order of play; Coco Gauff v Aryna Sabalenka, Lleyton Hewitt relieved after bronze bust unveiled; star’s reply to Marta Kostyuk’s husband’s hat
Posted on
The most common types of cancer and symptoms in women and men
The most common types of cancer and symptoms in women and men
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News