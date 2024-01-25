America vs. Juárez: Confirmed lineups for J4

#America #Juárez #Confirmed #lineups

The azulcrema team is ready to visit the border and add three again.



© Getty ImagesAmérica is ready to look for the three points in Juárez.

América and Juárez will face each other on matchday 4 of Clausura 2024, a duel in which it is expected that there are enough emotionsbecause the Águilas know that they can be protagonists of the tournament again and They want to give a coup of authority against the Bravesin order to hold on to first place for one more date.

André Jardine has already prepared the game at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, since with the most of its stars recoveredwith the exception of some losses, has worked an initial 11 in which fully confident to get the three units as a visitora condition in which he does not know defeat.

For its part, Juárez knows that he is measured against the Mexican soccer champion and the most complete squad currently, plus it is the one that plays the best in the league. Thus, The footballers are focused on making a presentation to the American fans.since a large turnout from the fans is also expected to experience this spectacle.

Although an even confrontation is expected, betting houses lean in favor of America’s victory, so it is the Eagles who have the advantage in terms of historical antecedents. Of the last five games, The Coapa team has won four and only one from Juárez.

Imago 7 | The Eagles want to remain at the top of the general table.

The possible alignment of America to face Juárez

Luis Malagon

Israel Reyes

Igor Lichnovsky

Ramon Juarez

Cristian Calderon

Richard Sanchez

Álvaro Fidalgo

Julian Quiñones

Diego Valdes

Salvador Reyes

Illian Hernandez

DT André Jardine

The possible lineup of Juárez to receive América

Sebastian Jurado

Jose Abella

Jose Garcia

Arturo Ortiz

Francisco Calvo

Sebastian Saucedo

Diego Chavez

Denzell Garcia

Jesus Venegas

Aviles Hurtado

Aitor Garcia

Michael Santos

DT Diego Mejía

