América will start Clausura 2024 at Estadio Azul; think about tour of Mexico

Emilio Azcárraga, owner of América, assured that América will have a temporary home at the beginning of the Mexican tournament and is thinking about the possibility of playing at home in other stadiums

Emilio Azcarragaowner of Americaconfirmed that the Blue Stadiumtoday called Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, will be the home of the Águilas for the start of the Closing 2024, so all home games will be at the Colonia Nochebuena property. In addition, he maintained that he has the idea of ​​bringing América as a venue to certain places in Mexico.

“The idea is that we play in the Blue Stadium. In principle it will be our home stadium and we want to see the opportunity, if we can and it will be seen down the road, since there is no stadium, to see if we can play at home in another stadium. Do not generate violence, but America “It has the advantage that many fans have in Mexico and the United States, but we cannot play there,” the businessman told TUDN.

Emilio Azcárraga confirmed that América will play in the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium. Imago7

“A comment came out and I made it two years ago because I thought it was good for the fans of the republic to see the America of premises. Someone who has an American football team heard this, but I told him that it can’t be done. There can’t be many games because of the travel, but we’ll see along the way. “It’s an idea,” he added. Azcarraga.

In the same way, the owner of the America ruled that despite the remodeling that the Aztec stadium Looking ahead to the Mexico, United States and Canada 2026 World Cup, it will not dampen the atmosphere felt in the venue.

“I have always said that the stadium has heart and soul. In this remodeling, the heart and soul is maintained and that will continue to be there. The title was a great closing.”

Besides, Azcárraga Jean sent a message to Chivas and highlighted the good relationship he has with Amaury Vergara, owner of the rojiblancos, and looked forward to a final against the Guadalajara team, as well as against Pumas.

“The message to Chivas It is easy. I had a relationship with Jorge (RIP) and now Amaury. I hope they are there and I long for a final of America–Chivas or one of America–Pumas. Now with Tigres we see good projects and that will make the league better,” he concluded.