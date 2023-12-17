American and British warships shoot down 15 Houthi drones

#American #British #warships #shoot #Houthi #drones

Jakarta –

A warship The United States shot down 14 drones in the Red Sea and a British Navy destroyer shot down another drone. The drone targets commercial ships.

Houthi rebels in Yemen have launched a series of attacks on ships in the Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes. They launched drones and missiles targeting ships linked to Israel, as support for Hamas fighters.

US Central Command said that the destroyer USS Carney successfully struck 14 unmanned aerial systems launched from Houthi-held territory in Yemen.

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

“The drones were shot down without causing damage to ships in the area or any injuries reported,” Central Command wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said that HMS Diamond fired a Sea Viper missile and destroyed a drone. This action was the first time the British Royal Navy had shot down an aerial target since the 1991 Gulf War.

Shapps said attacks on commercial vessels in the arteries of global trade by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, posed a direct threat to international trade and maritime security.

“The UK remains committed to repelling these attacks to protect the free flow of global trade,” he was quoted as saying detikINET from CNBC.

HMS Diamond was sent to the region two weeks ago joining ships from America, France and other countries. Global shipping via ships has been a target during the war between Israel and Hamas.

Previously, the French Navy’s advanced frigate type warship, Languedoc, succeeded in intercepting and destroying two drones in the Red Sea. The attack drone was detected heading towards the frigate after being fired from the Yemeni coast.

Watch the video “Jordan Refuses to Sign Agreement to Supply Israel’s Energy Needs”

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(fyk/fyk)