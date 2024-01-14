American Cindy’s limbs amputated after septic shock: ‘I wasn’t angry’

#American #Cindys #limbs #amputated #septic #shock #wasnt #angry

On December 1, Mullins, a nurse by profession and mother of two sons (7 and 12), had to go to hospital for a planned operation to remove kidney stones. That operation went well and a temporary stent was placed in her body to prevent blockage.

Mullins said she removed the stent at home under medical orders. A short time later she became ill. When her husband found her on the bathroom floor, she was rushed to the hospital. There she was given an IV and she can’t remember anything from that moment on.

The doctors discovered that Mullins was in septic shock. This is a severe reaction to inflammation. In Mullins’ case it turned out to be inflammation due to a kidney stone. In septic shock, blood pressure becomes too low and organs do not receive enough oxygen. This was also the case with Mullins.

Blisters on arms and legs

Mullins was taken to another, larger hospital. “My husband and sister were there and they told me I was on the edge of a cliff. It was going to get worse before it got better,” Mullins told ABC News. At the hospital in Lexington, her organ function improved, but she developed blisters on her legs and arms. After being taken off life support, Mullins got the bad news: both her legs and arms had to be amputated.

Sepsis and septic shock

Sepsis is the body’s inflammatory response to an infection. For example, you can get sepsis from a bladder infection or pneumonia. Some people with sepsis go into shock. Then the blood pressure drops and too little blood reaches the organs. They get damaged and eventually stop working. This can be fatal.

Bron: thuisarts.nl

“I wasn’t angry. I was at peace with it and felt the presence of God saying, it’s going to be okay, you’re alive,” Mullins said. Both her legs were amputated above the knee. In the coming weeks she will have another operation in which both hands will be amputated, probably below her elbows.

Rare

Before the surgery for her kidney stones, Mullins was in perfect health. She says she is “a rare case.” A donation campaign is underway for Mullins and her family, where almost $260,000 has now been donated. The family also provides updates on Mullins’ recovery process on that page.