American cooperatives pass on their know-how

Discussions and models to follow. Exchanges between the National Cooperative Business Association/Cooperative League of the United States of America (NCBA CLUSA) and the Ministry of Industrialization and Trade continue. American know-how has once again strengthened the skills of local cooperatives who will be supported in improving their own skills in the field of entrepreneurship between cooperatives. All through the Cooperatives Ecosystem and Social Inclusion (CESI) project.

This program will be implemented for four years, until 2028, with the support of NCBA/CLUSA through the aid agencies of the American government (USAID). The initiative will strengthen the capacities of government actors and cooperatives, develop fundamental skills in business, management and financial planning. “The goal is to be able to develop and support entrepreneurship via cooperatives,” it says.

For the Ministry of Industrialization, cooperatives represent major tools in the establishment of industrial incubators. They even constitute the basis of the project. “Cooperatives are the foundation and the first collaborators of the Ministry of Industrialization and Trade in carrying out the industrial incubator project,” announces Irène Andriamaneho, Director of Entrepreneurship Promotion within the MICC, during her speech yesterday at the Colbert Antaninarenina hotel. It was on the occasion of the launch of the CESI project between the MIC and the NCBA CLUSA. The latter which is none other than the largest cooperative of professionals in the United States whose objectives are the fight against poverty and the economic empowerment of different groups. In the next four years, CESI’s activities will revolve around helping these cooperative societies face the winds of change that are blowing, including product diversification and production viability. There are also the different areas to facilitate the application of the new law on cooperative societies, adopted during last year.

Also Read:  Car inspection increases by 1.70 euros and motorcycle inspection by 86 cents in 2024

Madagascar Express

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Messi and Luis Suárez make their debut together today at Inter Miami
Messi and Luis Suárez make their debut together today at Inter Miami
Posted on
Corona attacks our happiness hormone and makes us sad
Corona attacks our happiness hormone and makes us sad
Posted on
The Russians captured Vesele, the Ukrainians attacked Byransk – Our news from the Ukrainian front on Friday
The Russians captured Vesele, the Ukrainians attacked Byransk – Our news from the Ukrainian front on Friday
Posted on
Tata launched a competitor to Dacia Spring with an attractive price ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
Tata launched a competitor to Dacia Spring with an attractive price ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News