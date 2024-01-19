American cooperatives pass on their know-how

Discussions and models to follow. Exchanges between the National Cooperative Business Association/Cooperative League of the United States of America (NCBA CLUSA) and the Ministry of Industrialization and Trade continue. American know-how has once again strengthened the skills of local cooperatives who will be supported in improving their own skills in the field of entrepreneurship between cooperatives. All through the Cooperatives Ecosystem and Social Inclusion (CESI) project.

This program will be implemented for four years, until 2028, with the support of NCBA/CLUSA through the aid agencies of the American government (USAID). The initiative will strengthen the capacities of government actors and cooperatives, develop fundamental skills in business, management and financial planning. “The goal is to be able to develop and support entrepreneurship via cooperatives,” it says.

For the Ministry of Industrialization, cooperatives represent major tools in the establishment of industrial incubators. They even constitute the basis of the project. “Cooperatives are the foundation and the first collaborators of the Ministry of Industrialization and Trade in carrying out the industrial incubator project,” announces Irène Andriamaneho, Director of Entrepreneurship Promotion within the MICC, during her speech yesterday at the Colbert Antaninarenina hotel. It was on the occasion of the launch of the CESI project between the MIC and the NCBA CLUSA. The latter which is none other than the largest cooperative of professionals in the United States whose objectives are the fight against poverty and the economic empowerment of different groups. In the next four years, CESI’s activities will revolve around helping these cooperative societies face the winds of change that are blowing, including product diversification and production viability. There are also the different areas to facilitate the application of the new law on cooperative societies, adopted during last year.

Madagascar Express