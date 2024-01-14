American discovers striking resemblance to her Chilean grandmother she never met: “I look like her” | Society

#American #discovers #striking #resemblance #Chilean #grandmother #met #Society

A well-known American influencer discovered the great resemblance she had to her Chilean grandmother whom she never met.

The American influencer My God (22), who has more than 5 million followers on TikTok and 580 thousand on Instagram, revealed that she has a great connection with Chile, which until recently she was unaware of.

Mia, originally from Miami (United States), was adopted by a couple made up of an Argentinian man and a Brazilian woman. However, her biological father, with whom she has contact, is Chilean.

“I am in Chile right now meeting my great lost family,” he said on January 6 in a video he shared on his social networks.

“I didn’t know it existed until like a couple of months ago. My dad had a very tragic childhood. He became homeless at age 12. When he returned home, his father was dying and his mother died when he was young. “His brothers died, except for one who lives in Argentina”said.

Then, he continued his story indicating that at home they assumed that he had no other family, until he received a long Facebook message from one of the children of his biological father’s deceased brothers, who revealed that he had many relatives in Chile.

“And I am here. I’ll meet them. And let’s make it clear that they don’t know me. They just contacted my father a couple of months ago, and I contacted them the day before the trip,” he commented.

Then, she said that even though they had never met before, her relatives – until now unknown – received her with a lot of love.

“They opened their house to me and my boyfriend. They are feeding us, they are taking us places, and they are so excited to reconnect. And honestly, so do I. “I am stupefied, my heart is full of love,” she stated, adding that her family was already big and now it has grown much bigger.

Incredible resemblance between Mia Dio and her Chilean grandmother

But one of the biggest surprises that Mia had was when she discovered the great resemblance she had to her paternal grandmother, whom she never met.

“They just showed me a photo of my grandparents. I had never seen or met them before. “I thought I didn’t look like anyone in my family, but look at my grandmother.”She said excitedly in another video where she showed a photo of the deceased family member.

“This is my grandfather and this is my grandmother. I look exactly like her.”he expressed.

My God

Likewise, she said that when she published a story on Instagram, her followers made her see that her grandmother looked like her boyfriend.

“Then I posted it on my Instagram and you guys noticed something I didn’t. These are my grandparents, right? This is my boyfriend and me. We’re just different versions of them,” she commented.

The young woman was very excited and said that she was very sorry for not having met her grandparents, but at the same time she was happy to feel a little closer.

Mia Dio’s grandparents and her with her boyfriend.

“I’m really sad because I never got to meet them. But I’m also really happy because I feel closer to them.”he claimed.

Then, she revealed that one of her Chilean cousins ​​sent her a DM (private message) saying that her grandfather Carlos loved her very much because he saw her growing up in photos and that he even had an image of her next to his bed, which her mother Mia mailed him.

This made Mia moved to tears.

The young woman said that now she planned to come to Chile much more often, because both the country and her family seemed incredible to her.

